Pokemon GO Cozy Companions overview: Best tips and tricks, hunt-worthy shinies, and more

Pokemon GO Cozy Companions is the latest event in the mobile game. It began at 10 am local time on August 6, 2025, and will end at 8 pm local time on August 12, 2025. It marks the debut of Snom and Frosmoth as well as Shiny Tandemaus and Shiny Maushold.This article covers everything you need to know to make the most of the Pokemon GO Cozy Companions event.Pokemon GO Cozy Companions features and bonusesFeaturesSnom makes its debut with this event. The critter can be evolved into Frosmoth at night by feeding it 400 Candy, after earning 10 hearts with Snom as your Buddy.Wild encountersAbra [shiny available]Geodude [shiny available]Karrablast [shiny available]Shelmet [shiny available]Phantump [shiny available]Alolan Geodude [rare encounter, shiny available]Also read: Pokemon GO Dynamax Attacker tier listEggs7 km EggsGalarian Farfetch'd [shiny available]Pancham [shiny available]SnomCharcadet [shiny available]Tandemaus can be obtained by completing Field and Timed Research tasks.BonusesDouble XP from hatching Eggs.One extra Special Trade per day.Tandemaus will have an increased chance of being encountered in Party Play.Friendship levels will increase faster than normal through opening Gifts, trading Pokémon, or battling together in raids, Gyms, or Trainer Battles.Best tips and tricks for Pokemon GO Cozy CompanionsHere's how you can make the most out of the Cozy Companions event in Pokemon GO:Play with friends: A major part of the event is interacting with friends. Make sure to utilize all the Party Play bonuses.Complete Field Research: Tandemaus encounters are limited to Research quests. Try finding as many of the &quot;Explore 1 km&quot; tasks as you can.Walk around a lot: Hatching Eggs is the only way to get Snom in Pokemon GO as of now.Send and open gifts daily: Gifts are the only way to obtain 7 km Eggs. Make sure you have empty Egg slots to be able to receive Eggs from gifts.Best PvP picks and shinies to look out for during Pokemon GO Cozy CompanionsPvP picksPhantump (evolves into Trevenant)Pancham (evolves into Pangoro)Also read: How to get Pikachu in Indonesian Football Jersey in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?Best shiniesTandemausPhantumpPanchamCharcadet