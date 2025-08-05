How to get Snom in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Snom in Pokemon GO makes its debut as part of the Cosy Companion event. The Ice- and Bug-type critter hails from the Galar region of Generation VIII and is the only Pocket Monster to have this typing. It evolves into Frosmoth under specific conditions.This article covers all the ways you can obtain Snom in Pokemon GO.How to get Snom in Pokemon GOHatch EggsResearchTradeAlso read: Pokemon GO Dynamax Attacker tier listHatch EggsUpon debut during the Cosy Companions event (Wednesday, August 6, at 10 am to Tuesday, August 12, 2025, at 8 pm local time), Snom will primarily be available by hatching 7 km Eggs, which must be acquired by opening gifts from in-game friends. This makes Snom one of the rarer creatures in-game.While Cosy Companions runs, Pancham, Galarian Farfetch'd, and Charcadet can also hatch from 7 km Eggs. After the event ends, Snom can hatch from 5 km Eggs. These are available more easily by spinning PokeStops.When hatched, Snom will have a CP value between 268 and 302 at level 20, depending on its IVs. The hatchling will have at least 10/10/10 and at most 15/15/15 IVs.ResearchOther than Eggs, Snom will also be available in the free as well as the paid Timed Research quests available during the Cosy Companions event. These encounters must be claimed before the event concludes at 8 pm local time on August 12, 2025.When encountered in via Research tasks, Snom will be at level 15 and have at least 202 CP (10/10/10) and 226 CP (15/15/15).Also read: How to get Pikachu in Indonesian Football Jersey in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?TradeIf you are unable to capture Snom on your own, you can ask an in-game friend to trade you one. However, the exchange will cost a hefty amount of Stardust.Can Snom be shiny in Pokemon GO?Shiny Snom in Pokemon GO will not be available at the time of release. Like most critters, the developer will hold back on Snom's shiny variant for a while before players can access the critter to boost its desirability.Snom in Pokemon GO: Stats, moves, and evolution requirementsType: Ice and BugAttack: 76Defense: 59Stamina: 102Max CP: 597 (605 with Best Buddy boost)Fast Attacks: Struggle Bug and Powder SnowCharged Attacks: Icy Wind and Bug BuzzCheck out our other Pokemon GO guides:Ditto disguisesBuddy Evolution Adventure Together guideBest Fast Attacks in Pokemon GOSierra countersCliff countersArlo countersGiovanni countersTeam GO Rocket Grunts