How to get Pikachu in Indonesian Football Jersey in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Pikachu in Indonesian Football Jersey makes its debut in Pokemon GO on August 4, 2025, at 10 am GMT+7 and will be available until 8 pm GMT+9 on August 9, 2025. This is a special costume for the series mascot that has been added to celebrate the mobile game's collaboration with the Indonesia National Football Team (Timnas Indonesia).

The collaboration event is limited to Indonesian players, but trainers from other parts of the world can still get Pikachu in an Indonesian Football Jersey in Pokemon GO. This article covers the ways.

How to get Pikachu in Indonesian Football Jersey in Pokemon GO

One-star raids

Research encounters

Trade

Pikachu wearing the Indonesian Football Jersey (Image via TPC)

One-star raids

Pikachu dressed as a footballer will take over one-star raids between 10 am GMT+7 on August 4, 2025, and 8 pm GMT+9 on August 9, 2025. The varied timezones are based on the fact that Indonesia has three time zones, and the creature will be available to trainers worldwide (via remote raids) as soon as the event goes live in the easternmost part of the country. Following the same logic, you can keep joining these raids till the event gets over in the westernmost time zone.

Pikachu in Indonesian Football Jersey in Pokemon GO is a mono-Electric-type. Therefore, it is weak to Ground-type attacks. As a one-star raid boss with 3,277 CP, the critter can easily be taken down by solo trainers.

These are some of the best Remote Raid apps that Pokemon GO players outside Indonesia should know about.

Research encounters

Trainers playing in Indonesia are entitled to receive a Timed Research quest, themed Field Research tasks, and a Collection Challenge, all of which lead to encounters with Football Jersey-wearing Pikachu.

Trade

If you are unable to capture Pikachu in Indonesian Football Jersey in Pokemon GO directly, you can always have an in-game friend trade you one.

Can Pikachu in Indonesian Football Jersey be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Yes, Indonesian Football Jersey-wearing Pikachu can be shiny in Pokemon GO. Every time you encounter this critter, there is a 1-in-512 chance that it will be a slightly different shade of yellow.

