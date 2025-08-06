How to evolve Snom into Frosmoth in Pokemon GO?

By Angshuman Dutta
Modified Aug 06, 2025 08:19 GMT
Snom evolution guide in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)
Snom evolution guide in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Snom's evolution into Frosmoth in Pokemon GO isn't a straightforward affair. While the Ice- and Bug-type Worm Pokemon from Generation VIII does require candies to evolve (a large number of them), there are two more conditions that players will need to meet. This guide outlines all you need to know about how to get and evolve Snom into Frosmoth in Pokemon GO.

Snom and Frosmoth debuted in Pokemon GO with the Cozy Companion event. The latter runs from Wednesday, August 6, at 10 am local time to Tuesday, August 12, 2025, at 8 pm local time.

Pokemon GO Snom evolution requirements explored

To evolve Snom in Pokemon GO into Frosmoth, you will need the following:

Snom and Frosmoth debut in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)
Snom and Frosmoth debut in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Getting 400 Snom Candy is the most difficult aspect of this evolution. You will have to make liberal use of Pinap Berries to maximise as many candies as you can gather from each Snom catch. You will also get some candy while you walk around with Snom as your buddy for the second requirement.

Once you have met both the first and the second requirements, you will simply have to evolve the Worm Pokemon at night. Snom is one of the several Buddy Evolution Pokemon available in Pokemon GO. In the mainline series, Snom evolves into Frosmoth at night when leveled up with high friendship.

How to get Snom in Pokemon GO?

As of August 5, 2025, Snom is currently available in Pokemon GO as part of the Cozy Companion event in the following ways:

  • 7 km eggs
  • Free Timed Research encounter
  • Paid Timed Research encounter

There's no way to boost your chances of encountering Snom as of now.

Can you get Shiny Snom in Pokemon GO?

Shiny Snom isn't currently available in Pokemon GO, at the time of writing.

Angshuman Dutta

Angshuman Dutta

Angshuman is an Assistant Content Manager, Gaming, at Sportskeeda with a specialized focus on Pokemon.

Angshuman prefers both solo and multiplayer titles on PC and PS5. His love for gaming stemmed from playing Bounce and God of War on mobile phones, and on to Age of Empires and Zoo Tycoon on PC. If he ever wished to convert a gaming cynic into a admirer, he would recommend indie games because of their versatility and their ability to be unaffected by genre-stifling publisher expectations.

Angshuman has interviewed several indie game developers in his career, spoken at many conferences, and contributed to book chapters. In his capacity to create highly accurate content, he thoroughly researches a topic, tracks citations until he finds the original source, and ensures his content doesn't misrepresent, misquote, or appropriate information.

In his spare time, Angshuman enjoys story writing, shooting landscapes and short films, reading, and painting.

