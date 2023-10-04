10 cutest Pokemon in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO has captured the hearts of millions of players around the world, allowing them to explore the real world while hunting for their favorite Pocket Monsters. While the game is filled with powerful and majestic creatures, there's something undeniably charming about the cute and cuddly ones. While some have adorable appearances, others attract fans with their personalities and traits.

This article takes a closer look at the 10 cutest creatures in Pokemon GO.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Bulbasaur, Mew, and eight other adorable creatures in Pokemon GO

1) Bulbasaur

The Seed Pokemon, Bulbasaur (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Bulbasaur, a Grass/Poison-type Pocket Monster, is often considered one of the cutest Kanto starters in Pokemon GO. With its big, expressive eyes and the plant bulb on its back, its appearance is both endearing and iconic.

Ash's Bulbasaur in the anime radiates charm and power, adding more personality and familiarity to the mobile game.

2) Squirtle

The Tiny Turtle Pokemon, Squirtle (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Squirtle, a Water-type Pocket Monster, is another classic Kanto starter. Its baby turtle appearance and playful personality make it an instant favorite among fans of Pokemon GO. With big eyes, cute limbs, and an adorable fluffy tail, the list goes on for Squirtle.

3) Piplup

The Penguin Pokemon, Piplup (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Piplup, a Water-type Penguin Pokemon, is a bundle of adorableness. Its cute, round body and charming waddle make it a standout creature among the Sinnoh starters in Pokemon GO.

4) Chikorita

The Leaf Pokemon, Chikorita (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Chikorita, a Johto Grass-type starter Pokemon, is a petite dinosaur with a huge leaf on its head. Its leaf collar and gentle demeanor make it a lovable choice for trainers seeking cuteness. Not only is Chikorita very cute by itself, but its evolution family somehow manages to maintain a balance between power and likeability, making it easy to be fond of and functional in battle.

5) Mew

The New Species Pokemon, Mew (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Mew, a Psychic-type mythical Pokemon, is a pure representation of cuteness in Pokemon GO. Its pink, cat-like appearance and mischievous personality can easily melt hearts. Most Psychic types have bizarre appearances, but not this one. Its ability to transform into any Pokemon adds to its mischievous intention.

6) Jigglypuff

The Balloon Pokemon, Jigglypuff (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Jigglypuff, a Normal/Fairy-type Pokemon, is known for its lullabies, adorable short temper, and its ability to put anyone to sleep with its soothing voice. Its round, balloon-like body only adds to its charm. Jigglypuff is also seen floating around the region in different games like an actual balloon.

7) Eevee

The Evolution Pokemon, Eevee (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Eevee, a Normal-type Pokemon with the potential to evolve into various forms, is a fan favorite due to its adaptability and cuteness. Its appearances in the games and its versatility to evolve into any type make it largely popular. This was further assured when sales for Let's Go Eevee were on par with its counterpart version of the game. Its fluffy fur, innocent eyes, and large ears make it hard to resist.

8) Togepi

The Spike Ball Pokemon, Togepi (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Togepi, the Fairy-type Pokemon, is literally an egg with legs, making it incredibly cute. Its innocence and cheerful demeanor make this baby a joy to have as a companion. Togepi's childlike personality and playful nature are appealing to players. Furthermore, its evolution lines are all adorable as well.

9) Shaymin

The Gratitude Pokemon, Shaymin (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Shaymin has a small, hedgehog-like appearance with a white and green color scheme. Its most distinctive feature is the Gracidea flower that it can use to transform into its Sky Forme, giving it a more graceful and aerial appearance. However, changing its form doesn't take away its cuteness, as both forms are likable by many in Pokemon GO.

10) Pikachu

The Mouse Pokemon, Pikachu (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pikachu, the Electric-type Pokemon, needs no introduction. As the franchise's mascot, its round cheeks and lightning bolt tail make it one of the most iconic and cutest Pokemon in the world. To further increase its likeability, the yellow mouse has many event variants to cater to different Pokemon GO fans.

While Pokemon GO offers a diverse roster of creatures to catch and train, these 10 Pokemon stand out as the cutest options for trainers seeking companions with undeniable charm. Whether you're a seasoned player or just starting your journey, they are sure to bring a smile to your face as you explore the augmented reality world of Pokemon GO.