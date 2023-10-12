Does Drake play Pokemon GO? Community jokes about the possibility 

Pokemon GO retains a huge fanbase from around the world, and some celebrities have even remarked their love for the game, including the likes of John Mayer, Keke Palmer, Demi Lovato, Lil Uzi Vert, and Trevor Noah. However, one everyday player has a particularly out-of-pocket theory about rap superstar Drake, believing he left hints of his fandom in his recent album "For All the Dogs".

On the Pokemon GO subreddit, the user BuckingZebra asked if Drake was a fan of the title due to the lyrics in the song "Members Only". According to BuckingZebra, Drake makes a reference to the upcoming Timburr Community Day with the line, "I can't wait for September, cause next month it's goin' down like Timburr (sic)".

Fans knew right away that the post was made in jest, but they had plenty of fun joking about Drake's alleged fandom, regardless.

Pokemon GO Redditors joke about the idea of Drake being a fan of the game

It doesn't take an expert sleuth to realize that BuckingZebra's post was made as a joke because Drake references wooden timber in the line in "Members Only", perfectly mirroring the name of Timburr, the Generation V Fighting-type Pokemon. Be that as it may, plenty of fans ran with the joke and had a lot of fun with it.

Some trainers hearkened back to the days of "Drake the type of guy" memes, while a plethora of Pokemon GO trainers imagined how he might play the game if he were a fan. GIFs of Drake in his music video for "Hotline Bling" were also posted but edited to show the Canadian-born rapper throwing Poke Balls.

Players react to Drake memes in the comments section of BuckingZebra's Reddit post. (Image via Reddit)

Meanwhile, some commenters began using other Drake lyrics and juxtaposed Pokemon GO terms into them to lend "credence" to BuckingZebra's original and satirical theory. From "Knife Talk" to "God's Plan", fans parodied the idea of Drake being a fan of Niantic's mobile game by twisting his lyrics into Pocket Monsters-themed facsimiles.

It wasn't long before commenters began roping in other music artists with their own goofy theories, including the notion that Pitbull was known as "Mr. Worldwide" because he traveled the world to catch all the regional Pokemon to complete his Pokedex, among other gag theories.

Trainers make satirical claims of other music artists being fans of Pokemon GO. (Image via Reddit)

All in all, it's pretty unlikely that Drake is a committed fan of Niantic's landmark mobile title. The life of a music artist, especially one of his popularity and status, is a hectic one. However, there's certainly nothing wrong with having a joke about the thought itself, and the Pokemon community's humor around the franchise as a whole is well-established.

Who knows, BuckingZebra may very well be correct, as Pokemon GO remains one of the most popular mobile games in recent memory. Though the Reddit post was clearly satire, even a platinum-selling rapper like Drake might spend a little time seeking out Pocket Monsters from time to time. Anything's possible.