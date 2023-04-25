"Don't make this rookie mistake": Pokemon GO community discusses Shiny Legendary raid catch rates

Pokemon GO is a game known for its many tricks and secrets that can only be discovered through conversations with other members of the game's community. This is not unusual for the Pokemon franchise, as the series has always had its fair share of unspoken tips and urban legends. One of the most popular areas of gameplay in Pokemon GO is the Raid Battle, which allows players to team up with their friends to take down a powerful boss. This feature has its roots in Niantic's mobile spin-off and has been a continued trend in the main series titles since the eighth generation.

One of the most useful tips for new players is one that is not specifically stated in the game at any point. This tip pertains to one of the best possible outcomes from one of Pokemon GO's Raid Battles, and it has been shared on the game's subreddit in hopes of reaching new players.

Reddit reacts to Pokemon GO's guaranteed Shiny catch rate for Raid bosses

On the Pokemon GO subreddit, user Raspberryweiner shared a bit of their game knowledge in the form of an entertaining Reddit post detailing one of the mobile game's more unknown pieces of useful information. Given how specific the scenario is, it is understandable for players not to know this small tip.

In the original creator's post, they reminded the player base that Shiny Legendary Pokemon encountered through raids are always guaranteed to be captured. As such, players should refrain from using their most valuable berries, like the Golden Razz Berry, when encountering one after completing their respective raid.

With many players being new to the mobile game or more casual in their playstyle, this information is not widely known. As such, a lot of players may find themselves needlessly stressed out when they encounter a Shiny Legendary Pokemon after a raid. However, there is no need to worry, and they can put their anxieties regarding such a scenario to rest.

In a similar vein, players should also be reminded that it is only the Shiny Legendary Pokemon encountered via Pokemon GO's Raid Battles that are guaranteed. Other Shiny Pokemon that you encounter in the wild are still more than capable of fleeing if you are not careful.

Combining both pieces of information, players should gather that these rare berries should primarily be used to secure wild Shiny Pokemon rather than being wasted on guaranteed ones like the Shiny Legendaries found from Raid Battles. Keeping these details in mind can help you secure more Shiny Pokemon when you encounter them.

With this information becoming more mainstream, players everywhere should have a better understanding of how Shiny Pokemon work in Pokemon GO. Since a lot of events offer increased raid spawns or shiny rates, keeping this information close to heart can help a lot of shiny hunters in their future endeavors.

