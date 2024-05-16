Dragon Carnival in Pokemon Unite: Everything you need to know

From May 16 to June 12, 2024, Pokemon Unite trainers are in for an electrifying experience with the latest version of the Dragon Carnival event. This limited-time celebration brings forth several challenges, rewards, and new experiences centered around Dragon-type Pokemon.

This article will help you understand everything related to the event.

Everything to know about Pokemon Unite's Dragon Carnival

The heart of the Dragon Carnival lies in its exclusive Full-Burst Battle! Dragon Dustup mode, where trainers can only deploy Dragon-type Pokemon in a fierce Quick battle of 4v4 showdown. The game mode involves the thrill of commanding mighty creatures like Miraidon, Dragonite, Duraludon, Garchomp, Dragapult, and Goodra in intense battles, all within the iconic Pokemon Unite Mer Stadium.

But it's not just about battling, this event introduces a range of missions through Raihan's Dragon Challenge. By completing these challenges, trainers can earn coveted rewards, including Raihan Trainer Fashion items. Additionally, Regidrago makes a Pokemon Unite debut as an objective in this game mode.

Whether it's knocking out opponents, assisting teammates, or executing precise moves, every action counts towards claiming victory and unlocking exclusive gear.

Holowears introduced in Pokemon Unite's Dragon Carnival

All new Holowears available in the Dragon Carnival (Image via The Pokemon Company)

What's a carnival without some flashy attire? The Dragon Carnival delivers a lineup of stylish Holowear options, each adding a distinct flair to your Pokemon's appearance. Among the additions are,

Dragonite Warm Style in striking blue

Garchomp Stakeout Style in light blue

Goodra Bedtime Style

Duraludon Kimono Style in coral

Dragapult Scientist Style in midnight blue

How to start the Pokemon Unite's Dragon Carnival?

How to get started with the Dragon Carnival (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Getting started with the Dragon Carnival is quite straightforward. Head to the event section in the main menu and select the Full-Burst Battle Dragon Dustup Challenge. Choose two Dragon-type Pokemon from the roster of six and dive into the fray. The more you play, the closer you get to unlocking an array of rewards, from exclusive items to powerful Pokemon.

Once you've selected your two licenses, navigate to the Quick section in the main menu and locate the Full-Burst Battle Dragon Dustup Challenge mode. Engage in adrenaline-pumping battles, hone your skills, and conquer the competition to emerge victorious.

Pokemon Unite's Dragon Carnival: Challenges and rewards

Where to find Full-Burst Battle Dragon Dustup Challenge mode within the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Throughout the Dragon Carnival, trainers can tackle a variety of missions to earn Dragon Challenge Points. These points can be exchanged for a plethora of rewards, including rare Pokemon like Dragapult and Goodra, as well as valuable items like Aeos Coins and Holowear Sprays.

Whether you're defeating legendary Pokemon like Rayquaza, competing in ranked matches, or simply participating in battles, every endeavor contributes to your progress.

As you accumulate Dragon Challenge Points, you'll unlock milestone rewards that elevate your gaming experience. From Aeos Tickets and Item Enhancers to exclusive Holowear Selection Boxes and Unite License Selection Boxes, the Dragon Carnival offers a treasure trove of incentives for dedicated trainers.

So, gear up, rally your team, and embark on an unforgettable journey through the Dragon Carnival in Pokemon Unite. With thrilling battles, tantalizing rewards, and the raw power of Dragon-type Pokemon at your fingertips, this is one event you won't want to miss.