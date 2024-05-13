Pokemon Unite update v1.14.1.6 patch notes: Blastoise nerfed, Tyranitar buffed and more

The latest update for Pokemon Unite, version 1.14.1.6, rolled out on May 13, 2024, bringing a series of significant changes aimed at enhancing game balance and user experience. As players eagerly await to see how these adjustments will shake up the strategies in Pokemon Unite battles, here's a detailed breakdown of what to expect from this new patch.

All balance changes in Pokemon Unite patch update v1.14.1.6

Gameplay changes and balance adjustments

1) Tyranitar has received a notable buff in this patch:

Stat Increases: Defense, Special Defense, and HP stats have all been boosted, enhancing Tyranitar’s tanking capabilities.

Defense, Special Defense, and HP stats have all been boosted, enhancing Tyranitar’s tanking capabilities. Sand Tomb: Its effects on opposing Pokémon are now more potent, with increased duration and adjusted cooldown.

Its effects on opposing Pokémon are now more potent, with increased duration and adjusted cooldown. Stone Edge: Activation time has been reduced, allowing quicker and more effective engagement in battles.

2) On the other end, Delphox sees a reduction in its battle effectiveness:

Fire Spin and Fire Blast: Both moves now feature decreased durations and increased cooldowns. Additionally, Fire Blast deals reduced damage, diminishing Delphox's overall area control capabilities.

3) Mew, a versatile favorite, has had its power scaled back:

Special Attack: A decrease in stat.

A decrease in stat. Boosted Attack and Unite Move (Mystical Mirage): Both moves now deal less damage to opponents.

4) Blastoise has been toned down across several of its moves:

Hydro Pump, Water Spout, and Water Gun: All these moves now do less damage, with Hydro Pump and Water Spout also seeing decreased effect durations.

5) Gyarados and Glaceon also see crucial changes:

Gyarados's Unite Move (Dragon Current): Now has a longer cooldown.

Now has a longer cooldown. Glaceon: Ice Shard effects on the user are weakened, and Icicle Spear deals reduced damage.

6) Conversely, Metagross enjoys an enhancement in offensive capabilities:

Gyro Ball, Zen Headbutt, and Unite Move (Compute and Crush): All three moves have seen an increase in the damage they deal to opposing Pokémon.

7) Cramorant and Decidueye receive mixed adjustments:

Cramorant: Dive cooldown is reduced and Hurricane damage increased, boosting its utility and damage output.

Dive cooldown is reduced and Hurricane damage increased, boosting its utility and damage output. Decidueye: Leaf Storm is more potent and has an increased cooldown, whereas Razor Leaf cooldown is reduced for faster reuse.

8) Lastly, Blissey sees improvements in support capabilities:

Helping Hand and Safeguard: Both moves have enhanced effects, with Safeguard's shield effect being particularly strengthened.

Core update features

Bug Fixes: Continuing efforts to polish gameplay, the update has addressed various glitches that impacted player experience.

Continuing efforts to polish gameplay, the update has addressed various glitches that impacted player experience. Text Fixes: Minor text errors have been corrected to improve game communication clarity.

Implications for gameplay

The adjustments in this patch primarily focus on re-balancing Pokemon that had either become too strong or too weak in the current meta, ensuring a fairer and more competitive environment. The buff to Tyranitar and Metagross may shift them into higher tiers of play, while the nerfs to Mew and Blastoise could decrease their ubiquity in competitive matches.

Players are advised to restart the app to apply the update if it hasn't automatically updated. Note, while updating, server connection may be temporarily unavailable.

Overall, these changes are expected to refresh the strategic dynamics of Pokemon Unite, keeping the gameplay engaging and balanced for both new players and veterans alike.

