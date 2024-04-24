Pokemon Unite Falinks: Best movesets, builds, items, and more

Pokemon Unite players are ready to welcome a unique and formidable addition to the game's roster — Falinks, who will be available on Aeos Island from April 25 onwards. This critter, along with its "little guys," is set to bring a fresh dynamic to the battlefield.

Falinks is categorized as an expert difficulty All-Rounder melee brawler, boasting one of the most popular designs and game mechanics in many players' opinions.

In this guide, we will dive into everything you need to know about Falinks to maximize its potential in your team compositions. From the best movesets that harness its unique abilities and mechanics to the most effective builds and strategic item selections, we've got you covered.

Pokemon Unite Falinks: All moves, best movesets, and builds

Before we explore Falinks' optimal movesets and skills in Pokemon Unite, it’s essential to grasp the unique combat mechanics that define the creature. Falinks operates as a cohesive unit consisting of the Brass, the main body, and five Troopers, which are the smaller entities that follow.

Note: Falinks has the ability to hold more Aeos energy, maximum of 60, than any other Pokemon in the game, granting it the highest scoring potential. Capitalize this effectively in the last two minutes of the battle.

Falinks can switch between three distinct battle formations, each offering strategic advantages in combat:

Column Formation: This is Falinks' default setup, where all Troopers align behind the Brass in a single file line. This formation is straightforward, allowing Falinks to maneuver and attack as a snake-like entity. No Retreat Formation: In this tactical stance, Falinks adopts an offensive-shield configuration. Three Troopers position themselves at the front and three at the back, with the Brass situated in the rear-center. This formation concentrates attacks in a wider but fixed direction while also reducing incoming damage from that specific direction, enhancing both offense and defense. Dispatch Formation: Falinks employs a more aggressive approach by sending two Troopers forward to engage enemies directly. Each Trooper attacks independently, allowing for dispersed aggression and the potential to engage multiple targets simultaneously.

Detailed breakdown of Falinks' moves

Pokemon Unite's Falinks in Column Formation (Image via The Pokemon Company)

1) Battle Armor (Passive): Falinks takes reduced damage from critical hits

2) Boosted Attacks: Your Troopers will strike enemies simultaneously as you do, provided they are positioned correctly. This creates a fascinating dynamic for Falinks. Additionally, your boosted attacks offer another intriguing advantage: they reduce the cooldown of the move in the first slot (Megahorn or Iron Head).

3) Tackle: Tackle allows you to charge at an enemy, dealing damage and granting a free boosted attack.

4) Bulk Up: Bulk Up provides a significant boost to Falinks by increasing its attack, defense, special defense, and attack speed for a few seconds. This enhancement is a valuable asset to have early in the game, offering a nice little buff that can make a big difference in early encounters and secures.

5) No Retreat: No Retreat alters Falinks' formation and pushes opponents directly in front of it. In this formation, Falinks cannot change direction and experiences slower movement speed when moving backwards. However, it benefits from increased Attack power and decreased damage from frontal attacks.

6) Beat Up: Beat Up allows Falinks to charge in a direction, damaging any opponents in its path. This move also switches Falinks to Dispatch formation, where two troopers are sent out to attack independently. These troopers will return to the main unit either after covering a certain distance or taking a specific amount of damage.

Pokemon Unite's Falinks using Megahorn in No Retreat Formation (Image via The Pokemon Company)

7) Megahorn: Megahorn is an advanced version of Tackle that hits twice and grants a shield, making it powerful and robust. It synergizes with the No Retreat move, applying Megahorn in the No Retreat formation and reducing frontal damage. Using Megahorn, you can tactically reposition Falinks, typically reserved for escaping threats, chasing enemies or using your Unite Move.

In the Beat Up build, Megahorn allows Falinks to dash forward, deploy Troopers to fight, and then recall them. This setup lets Troopers launch simultaneous attacks with Megahorn, creating a coordinated assault.

Megahorn's Plus upgrade also provides a larger shield, boosting Falinks' defensive capabilities and showcasing its dynamic playstyle in Pokemon Unite.

8) Iron Head: Iron Head is a unique jump move in Pokemon Unite's Falinks roster, allowing it to vault over obstacles and crash into fights with all Troopers, granting a protective shield upon landing. Using No Retreat, Iron Head offers a shorter jump but enables rapid auto-attacks while moving around opponents.

With Beat Up, after deploying Troopers and using Iron Head, the Troopers quickly regroup, delivering potent damage as they return. The enhanced version of Iron Head further increases Troopers' damage based on enemy Pokemon’s max HP, boosting its overall threat level.

Falinks using its Unite Move - Dust Devil Formation - in Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

9) Unite Move: Dust Devil Formation involves your Troopers circling around your Brass to deal damage while you simultaneously slow opponents and maintain a movement speed. This allows you to chase down enemies effectively. You'll find that you inflict more damage when you maneuver in the direction of the whirlpool's rotation, as this enhances the hits from each Trooper.

It's important to note that the move rotates clockwise. Moving with this direction, rather than against it, maximizes impact - a subtle but significant difference.

No Retreat with Megahorn and Iron Head with Beat Up are the ideal combinations, but you can mix and match these moves in any set-up. It will take some time to experiment within matches to determine which combination works best for your playstyle.

Pokemon Unite Falinks: Best Held Items

Falinks in Dispatch Formation (Image via The Pokemon Company)

For Held Items in Pokemon Unite, Falinks benefits greatly from Muscle Band and Attack Weight. An Aeos Cookie is particularly effective since many of Falinks’ shields are based on its max HP.

Alternatively, you might consider using a Weakness Policy, Scope Lens, or Focus Band to enhance durability and critical hits. Additionally, the Razor Claw can be a strong choice to boost Falinks’ effectiveness in battle.

Pokemon Unite Falinks: Best Emblem setup

For Emblems in Pokemon Unite, the optimal choice for Falinks involves using a combination of brown and white emblems.

Utilizing six brown and six white emblems will greatly benefit Falinks by boosting both HP and damage, making this setup highly effective for this Pocket Monster.

