Pokemon Unite Season 23 Battle Pass: All rewards and prices

The highly anticipated Season 23 Battle Pass for Pokemon Unite is set to captivate players from April 17, 2024, to June 5, 2024. Spanning 50 days, this season introduces a dazzling array of rewards and exclusive content, enhancing the gaming experience with both visual appeal and gameplay benefits.

This season's spotlight falls on the stunning Kimono Style: Mew and Graceful Style: Umbreon Holowears. These unique styles not only elevate the aesthetic value of your favorite Pokemon but also perfectly align with the season's overall theme of elegance and grace.

All rewards in Pokemon Unite Battle Pass Season 23

Umbreon's Holowear, inspired by traditional Japanese attire, not only visually transforms it but also gives its in-game animations and effects. Notably, when wearing this Holowear, Umbreon's Unite Move creates a striking crescent moon pattern on the arena, adding dramatic visual flair. However, it's important to note that these aesthetic changes do not impact the move’s damage or buffs.

Alongside the highlighted Holowears, the Battle Pass integrates new Trainer Skins, a plethora of themed accessories, and a bunch of items that help players progress with their Pokemon Unite journey.

Rewards Structure

Total free Battle Pass rewards:

Aeos Tickets - 450

- 450 Item Enhancers - 155

- 155 Aeos Coins - 120

- 120 Rank Protection Card - 1

Total Premium Battle Pass rewards:

Aeos Tickets - 1650

- 1650 Item Enhancers - 295

- 295 Aeos Coins - 720

- 720 Rank Protection Card - 3

Additional Premium Battle Pass 23 rewards

Pokemon Unite Battle Pass 23 Trainer Skins (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Season 23 brings an exciting array of new Trainer Skins and a variety of themed accessories, all meticulously designed to pair with the Graceful Style Holowears. This thoughtful thematic integration not only boosts the game’s visual allure but also enriches player immersion, providing extensive options for personalization.

The season introduces a host of customizations including new stickers, frames, distinctive hair colors, and colored contact lenses. These additions are specifically crafted to satisfy players’ preferences for elegance and uniqueness, allowing them to tailor their profiles and in-game appearance to reflect their personal style and flair.

Kimono Style: Mew

Graceful Style: Umbreon

Graceful Style: Headwear

Graceful Set: Top and Bottom

Graceful Set: Headwear (Blue)

Graceful Set (Blue): Top and Bottom

Graceful Set (Purple): Headwear

Graceful Set (Purple): Top and Bottom

Hair Color (Orange)

Colored Contact Lenses (Cream Yellow)

Gold Emblem Box x3

Silver Emblem Box x5

Sticker x1

Frame x1

Background x1

Battle Pass Premium Plus rewards:

The Premium Plus version of the Battle Pass not only starts players off with an additional 25 levels but also includes an exclusive Graceful Style: Umbreon sticker. This option is designed for the most dedicated players who wish to maximize their rewards and elevate their status in the game swiftly.

All Pokemon Unite Battle Pass Season 23 prices

Graceful Style: Umbreon (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The standard Premium Pass is priced at 490 Aeos Gems, offering full access to all listed rewards. For those looking for an accelerated experience, the Premium Pass Plus is available for 840 Aeos Gems and includes a significant level boost. Aeos Gems can be purchased directly from the in-game store, making these passes accessible to all players ready to invest in their Season 23 journey.

Alongside the recent patch update, Pokemon Unite's Season 23 Battle Pass not only continues the tradition of offering exciting new content and substantial rewards but also enhances the personalization aspects of the game.

The constant change in balance and maintaining a fresh environment allows players to express their individuality through their Pokemon balances and Trainer appearances.

Whether you choose the free path or opt for the premium enhancements, Season 23 promises to be a rich and engaging experience for all players.

