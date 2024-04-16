Pokemon Unite v1.14.1.5 meta: Winners and losers

In the ever-evolving world of Pokemon Unite, the meta continuously shifts with each update, deeply influencing how players strategize and select their critters. With the latest release of Pokemon Unite version 1.14.1.5, significant changes have come into play, dramatically affecting the strength and utility of various Pokemon within the game.

This analysis delves into the winners and losers of this recent update, highlighting the Pokemon that have gained a competitive edge and those that may need to be benched until further tweaks.

Whether you're a seasoned player looking to adapt your lineup or a newcomer curious about the current state of play, understanding these changes is crucial for mastering the battlefield. Let's break down the patch notes to see which Pokemon have emerged as top contenders and which have taken a hit.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Winners in Pokemon Unite v1.14.1.5 patch update

Winners in the latest Pokemon Unite patch update (Image via The Pokemon Company)

1) Machamp: Buffs to both defense stats and Submission turn Machamp into a more formidable front-liner. The increased defense stats make it a tankier choice in brawls, and the boosted damage from Submission ensures it remains a threat in battles.

2) Snorlax: With improved shield capabilities from Block and reduced self-slow, Snorlax becomes an even more effective blocker and protector. These enhancements solidify its role as a premier defender in Pokemon Unite.

3) Aegislash: Cooldown reductions on both Iron Head and Sacred Sword allow Aegislash to execute combos more frequently, enhancing its versatility and threat in engagements. This could elevate its usage in higher levels of play.

4) Hoopa: Increased shield and movement speed from Trick bolster Hoopa’s utility, making it a valuable asset in team support roles. These enhancements could make the critter a popular pick for its supportive capabilities.

Losers in Pokemon Unite v1.14.1.5 patch update

Losers in the latest Pokemon Unite patch update (Image via The Pokemon Company)

1) Zoroark: The nerfs to Zoroark are significant, with reductions in both damage output and healing from Night Slash. While the added mechanical detail of healing in cross-slash areas is intriguing, the substantial decrease in attack ratios and base damage potentially reduces Zoroark's effectiveness as a burst damage dealer. These changes might push players to explore other options for high-mobility attackers.

2) Buzzwole: Buzzwole sees a series of nerfs focused primarily on its Superpower and Smack Down abilities. With increased cooldowns and reduced muscle gauge benefits, Buzzwole's capability to sustain fights and chain abilities is weakened. This could see the critter drop from its previously dominant position in team fights and objectives.

3) Mewtwo Y: Although a favorite for many due to its high damage output, the nerfs to Mewtwo Y’s special attack stats and abilities, including a significant reduction in its Unite Move's damage and stun duration, might result in a lower pick rate. Players may find Mewtwo Y less capable of turning the tides in team battles.

4) Eldegoss: Eldegoss' boosted attack has been weakened, effectively nerfing the performance of most Rapid-scarf users for this Pokemon. Furthermore, the latest patch update has reduced the damage and effectiveness of Pollen Puff, Pollen Puff+, and its Unite Move, Cotton Cloud Crash, significantly diminishing this license's on-field utility.

5) Espeon and Meowscarada: Both Pokemon see reductions in damage output, with Espeon's Stored Power and Meowscarada’s natural attack stats being nerfed. These changes could impact their roles as damage-focused contenders in the game.

Patch v1.14.1.5 introduces shifts that could alter the current competitive landscape of Pokemon Unite. While some characters like Zoroark and Mewtwo Y receive impactful nerfs, others like Machamp and Snorlax see enhancements that could increase their viability and frequency in team compositions.

As players adapt to these changes, it will be interesting to see how the meta evolves and which strategies emerge as most effective.

