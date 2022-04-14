Every new Team Skull item available in Pokemon GO

Keeping with Pokemon GO's Season of Alola, trainers can now find a litany of new avatar items in the game. These items are inspired by the region's group of ne'er-do-wells: Team Skull.

A full complement of Team Skull-related gear is currently available in Pokemon GO's in-game shop. Players will be able to dress themselves like Team Skull's blundering and gesturing grunts, though they may have to turn on the team's iconic theme music on their own.

Trainers can now purchase Team Skull tank tops, shoes, masks, beanies, and shorts. The whole set costs approximately $6 (600 PokeCoins).

Players can also get an animated trainer pose inspired by Team Skull's erratic gestures. The animated pose costs 500 PokeCoins.

Here are the items and their prices:

Team Skull Mask: 100 PokeCoins

Team Skull Shoes: 150 PokeCoins

Team Skull Beanie: 50 PokeCoins

Team Skull Shorts: 150 PokeCoins

Team Skull Tank Top Set: 150 PokeCoins

Pokemon GO: Who are Team Skull?

Team Skull in the Pokemon anime (Image via the Pokemon Company)

Keeping with the theme of many post-Generation II Pokemon games, Pokemon Sun and Moon wanted to have their own team of villains unique to the region of Alola.

We saw similar inspiration for many regions, such as Team Aqua/Magma in Hoenn, Team Galactic in Diamond/Pearl, and Team Skull in Sun/Moon. These groups are typically known as the "villainous teams" of their respective regions. They follow the initial antagonists of the first two Pokemon generations: Team Rocket.

Every villainous team is a little different. Team Skull can be considered one of the less-threatening teams of antagonists.

It is comprised of misfits who never succeeded at Alola's Island Challenge (the equivalent of other regions' Pokemon League).

The group has no real set objective past its own survival and its desire to cause trouble. The members swipe Pokemon from others but don't have insidious plans compared to the nefarious scheming of Team Rocket.

Their leader is Guzma, who specializes in Bug-type Pokemon and believes that the Island Challenge is antiquated. However, Guzma also doesn't believe Alola needs to have its own Pokemon League (since he's the self-anointed greatest trainer in the region).

Whether Team Skull will make its wholehearted appearance in Pokemon GO is yet to be determined. However, one might consider it somewhat unlikely.

So far, Niantic has seemed very committed to keeping Team GO Rocket as the main antagonists of Pokemon GO. Other villainous teams like Team Magma and Aqua have been relegated to avatar items.

This also appears to be the current status of Team Skull, at least for the moment. All things considered, though, it can be pretty fun for trainers to dress as their favorite villains throughout the Pokemon series.

Each villainous team has its own distinct style and history throughout the franchise. Even if Team Skull never comes to Pokemon GO in earnest, it's nice that Niantic is giving them a little appreciation.

