Gouging Fire best PvP moveset and build guide in Indigo Disk | Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The Indigo Disk DLC for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has unleashed the enigmatic Gouging Fire, a Fire/Dragon-type marvel also known as Paradox Entei. This dynamic addition has expanded the game's scope and added a thrilling dimension for seasoned trainers diving into the late-game DLC content. In this article, we'll dive into the best builds and movesets for PVP battle settings.

Exclusive to the Scarlet version, this Pokemon embodies a formidable force in your lineup. Its blend of Fire- and Dragon-types brings unique strengths and strategic advantages to battles, though its weaknesses to Rock, Ground, and Dragon-type moves are worth noting.

Best build for Gouging Fire in Indigo Disk Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Understanding Gouging Fire (Image via The Pokemon Company)

When optimizing Gouging Fire's potential in the Indigo Disk, understanding its base stats is crucial. With a total base stat of 590, this Pokemon showcases impressive HP (105), Attack (115), and Defense (121), making it a resilient choice. However, its slightly lower Special Attack stat at 65 steers the focus toward its physical offensive capabilities. With a base Speed of 91, the Pocket Monster falls within the average speed category.

Choosing the right Nature is pivotal in enhancing its strengths. Adamant (+Attack, -Sp. Atk) or Jolly (+Speed, -Sp. Atk) are prime choices, catering to different strategic playstyles.

Equipping the right Held Item amplifies Paradox Entei's performance. Choose the best according to your playstyle from the recommendations listed below:

Choice Scarf: Boosts Speed by 50% but restricts the user to the first attack used. The move lock resets upon withdrawal from battle. Leftovers: Recovers one-sixteenth of max HP at the end of each turn, offering sustained durability. Choice Band: Elevates Attack by 50% while constraining the user to a single move. This resets when the creature is withdrawn just like the Choice Scarf. Life Orb: Empowers damaging moves by 30% while deducting 10% of the user's max HP, offering flexibility with the added power.

Best moveset for Gouging Fire in Indigo Disk Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Gouging Fire using its signature move Burning Bulwark (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Gouging Fire's moveset determines its versatility and impact in battles. Crafting an effective combination is key:

1) Raging Fury (STAB): A potent move with 120 base power and 100 accuracy, inflicting damage for two to three turns before causing user confusion due to fatigue. Learned at level 91, it's a cornerstone in this creature's offensive arsenal.

2) Outrage (STAB): Another 120 base-power move with 100 accuracy, locking the user into consecutive attacks before inducing confusion due to fatigue. Learned at level 77, it amplifies this paradox critter's offensive prowess.

3) Earthquake: A formidable 100 base power move with perfect accuracy, hitting all adjacent Pokemon except Flying-types or those with abilities making them immune to Ground moves. Although not learned by leveling up, teaching this move via TM augments its coverage.

4) Sunny Day/Burning Bulwark: Tailor your final move based on your strategic inclinations.

Sunny Day: Intensifies sunlight for five turns, boosting Fire-type attacks and weakening Water-type moves.

Intensifies sunlight for five turns, boosting Fire-type attacks and weakening Water-type moves. Burning Bulwark: Gouging Fire's signature move, offering a non-damaging, +4 priority Fire-type Protect. It shields the user from attacks and burns any direct-contact attackers, enhancing both defense and offense.

The Paradox Entei is a great addition to your Indigo Disk team (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Mastering Gouging Fire's PvP potential in Scarlet and Violet's Indigo Disk DLC demands a balance of strategic planning, move selection, and an understanding of its strengths and weaknesses. Experimentation and adaptation will pave the way to unleashing this formidable Paradox Pokemon's true might on the battlefield.