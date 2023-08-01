How to beat Arlo in Pokemon GO in August 2023: Best counters, lineups, and more

Pokemon GO has begun its transition into August 2023, complete with new events and content. In addition to battling raid bosses and engaging in PvP, the specter of Team GO Rocket always looms over trainers as they strengthen their teams. This includes Arlo, one of the team's three leaders that serve directly under Giovanni (alongside Cliff and Sierra).

As of the beginning of August 2023, Arlo's Pokemon GO team has yet to change from its iteration seen in July 2023. Be that as it may, it's no less dangerous in battle, and players may need a hand countering and defeating it.

Since this is the case, it doesn't hurt to examine Arlo's current lineup in Pokemon GO as well as recommended picks to send him fleeing into the distance.

What is Arlo's current lineup of Shadow monsters in Pokemon GO?

As previously noted, Arlo still has the same collection of seven Shadow creatures that he had last month. This may change as August continues, but so far, there have been no tweaks to Team GO Rocket's grunts, leaders, or boss.

Nonetheless, since Arlo can only bring three Pocket Monsters into battle at a time, Pokemon GO trainers may not encounter the same opponents each time they face him. One of his creatures (Shadow Aipom) is guaranteed to appear, but the rest of his team is partially randomized.

Arlo's current Pokemon GO team

Slot One - Shadow Aipom

- Shadow Aipom Slot Two - Shadow Alakazam, Mismagius, or Sharpedo

- Shadow Alakazam, Mismagius, or Sharpedo Slot Three - Shadow Scizor, Snorlax, or Magnezone

What are the best counters to beat Arlo in Pokemon GO?

For the best results at taking on Arlo's current team, trainers will want to mix Fighting, Dark, and Fire-type creatures in their battle party. By combining these three elemental types, players should be able to account for all of Arlo's choices no matter which he decides to use.

Recommended counter team to beat Arlo

Slot One - Lucario or Machamp

- Lucario or Machamp Slot Two - Houndoom, Incineroar, or Tyranitar

- Houndoom, Incineroar, or Tyranitar Slot Three - Infernape, Charizard, Entei, or Chandelure

With the options listed above, trainers will be able to account for and effectively counter any Pocket Monster that Arlo brings out. Fighting-type creatures like Lucario, Machamp, and Infernape can masterfully take care of Shadow Aipom, Magnezone, Snorlax, and Sharpedo as long as they stick to using Fighting-type moves.

Partial Dark-type picks like Houndoom, Incineroar, and Tyranitar can take care of the Psychic and Ghost-type creatures on Arlo's team. This means players can take on Shadow Alakazam and Mismagius with relative ease. Furthermore, Incineroar and Houndoom have a dual Fire typing to help them counter Shadow Scizor and Magnezone.

On the subject of Fire-type Pocket Monsters, picks like Infernape, Charizard, Entei, and Chandelure can all masterfully beat Shadow Scizor and Magnezone with their Fire-type arsenals. Furthermore, Chandelure's partial Ghost typing gives it the ability to counter Shadow Alakazam and Mismagius if it needs to. However, it is weak to the Ghost-type moves that Mismagius may wield.