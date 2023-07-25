Pokemon

Is Tyranitar good in Pokemon GO PvP?

By Samir Dhakal
Modified Jul 25, 2023 20:17 GMT
Tyranitar in Pokemon GO PVP
Tyranitar in Pokemon GO Battle League (Image via Niantic)

Pokemon GO PvP is one of the battle modes in Pokemon GO that allows trainers to take on other opponents. If players have Tyranitar, they may wonder about its battle power. Understanding its capabilities is an excellent way to determine whether or not it is a good pick for the PvP mode. Players with a higher level Tyranitar have a better chance of exercising its power than those who possess a lower level.

Trainers can test Tyranitar's battle power in friendly matches and apply the aquired knowledge while participating in various battle leagues. That said, with the correct information about its max CP, Attack, Defense, and Stamina, one can gain a competitive edge in PvP encounters.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Tyranitar in Pokemon GO PvP Great League

Tyranitar in Great League (Image via Niantic)

One of the battle formats in Pokemon GO PvP mode is the Great League. The CP limit of this league is 1500. Leveling up one's Tyranitar to get close to that number is highly recommened. It becomes a reliable partner for the Great Battle League team if players choose this Pokemon from level 14 to 16.

LevelAttackDefenseStaminaCP
Level 14.5015151499

Choosing the best IVs is important if players want to maximize Tyranitar's power. The table shows that when players increase its level to 14.5, the Defense and Stamina power also increase. This is undoubtedly one of the best Pokemon to include in the Great League team.

Below is a table to illustrate Tyranitar's fast and charge move:

Fast Move PWRTurnsENGDPTEPTDPE
Dark-type Bite4 1 2422
Steel-type Iron Tail9 3 6321.6
Charge MovePWRTurnsENGDPTEPTDPE
Fire-type Fire Blast14068023.313.31.8
Rock-type Stone Edge10065516.79.21.8
Dark-type Crunch7064511.77.51.6
Dark-type Brutal Swing6564010.86.71.6

Tyranitar in Pokemon GO PvP Ultra League

Tyranitar in Ultra League (Image via Niantic)

Ultra League is another Pokemon GO PvP battle format where monsters below the CP limit of 2500 can participate. If players want to enhance Tyranitar's battle power to dominate the league, it is advised to choose its level from 23 to 26.

Here is the best Ultra League IVs for Tyranitar:

LevelAttackDefenseStaminaCP
Level 24.5014102500

Every Pokemon is weak to certain moves, and everyone has resistance against specific attacks. Tyranitar shares the same phenomena, so knowing its strengths and frailty will help trainers prepare for unforeseen threats.

Here is list of Tyranitar's weaknesses and resistance:

WeaknessesDamage PercentResistanceDamage Percent
Bug160%Psychic39.1%
Fairy160%Dark62.5%
Fighting256%Fire62.5%
Grass160%Flying62.5%
Ground 160%Ghost62.5%
Steel160%Normal62.5%
Water160%Poison62.5%

Tyranitar in Pokemon GO PvP Master League

Tyranitar in Master League (Image via Niantic)

Tyaranitar will boast a max CP of 4335 when it reaches level 50. Since this fighter has the power to compete in more challenging battles, it can also perform exceptionally well in Master League. The best option would be to select Tyranitar from level 40 to level 50, as trainers can only use it Master League once it reaches level 40.

Below is the table showing the best Tyranitar Master League IVs:

LevelAttackDefenseStaminaCP
Level 501515154335

Yes, Tyranitar demonstrates exceptional battle power and is suitable in Pokemon GO PvP engagements. Learning about its moves, Attack, Defense, Stamina, CP is critical if players want to get the best out of Tyranitar.

