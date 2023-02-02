How to beat Arlo in Pokemon GO (February 2023)

With Pokemon GO's Team Rocket Takeover event comes a new set of creatures for Team GO Rocket's three admins. Arlo is likely one that most players are familiar with. He always seems to sport some of the more niche Shadow Pokemon rewards than the other two. Many players either love or hate having to face off against this member of the villainous crew.

As experienced trainers know, the main draw of fighting these admins is the fact that they bring players closer to taking on the big boss of the whole organization, Giovanni. However, these admins also have their fair share of value since they reward trainers who defeat them with the opportunity to catch some rare Shadow Pokemon.

So, what should players know about facing Arlo of Team GO Rocket in Pokemon GO? Knowing what creatures Arlo can potentially bring into battle with him can help players and prevent them from getting caught off-guard, resulting in an embarrassing loss.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Top counters for Arlo's Pocket Monsters in Pokemon GO

Nidoran

Male Nidoran as seen in Pokemon Origins (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon GO players will start out against Arlo's Shadow Nidoran. This is also the creature that they will earn an encounter with upon defeating Arlo in battle.

Being a first-stage pure Poison-type Pokemon in Pokemon GO, Nidoran will not pose any sort of threat to most players. This stage should be used as an opportunity to charge up a strong attack for the next round.

Trainers should ideally open with a powerful Ground-type Pokemon. Dugtrio, Marowak, or Excadrill will do the trick. If players are using any of these fully evolved Pokemon, they will have no problem taking out Nidoran and will have the advantage come the next round.

Crobat/Steelix/Cradily

Crobat as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The second stage is a total cakewalk for trainers who brought Ground-type Pokemon. However, due to an interesting interaction between Crobat's secondary Flying typing and Pokemon GO's battle mechanics, Ground-type moves may not hit it for much damage. Aside from this, the other two possible encounters will take major damage from Ground-type attacks.

Swampert is a great choice for players looking to maximize their effectiveness during their fight with Arlo. Although a Swampert with a weaker moveset or IVs may struggle with Cradily, it is an excellent counter to Nidoran and Steelix while being able to check Crobat. Swampert will also come in handy for the final stage of this battle.

Charizard/Scizor/Armaldo

Armaldo as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The final stage of this fight puts players against either Charizard, Scizor, or Armaldo. Scizor is the one that players can prepare the least for.

Since every other creature has a common weakness to either Water or Ground-type moves, Scizor stands out as it is only weak to Fire-type attacks.

Overall, this fight is set up perfectly to allow Swampert to easily tear through the competition. If Scizor makes an appearance, it can easily be outlasted by Swampert even late into the battle.

Overall, Arlo does not appear to be much of a threat this month. Swampert will be the star of every trainer's team when it comes to taking down this member of Pokemon GO's evil organization.

