5 best Poison-type Pokemon in Pokemon GO (2022) 

Poison-type Pokemon in Pokemon GO have been somewhat hobbled compared to their main series counterparts. Without the ability to poison their opponents with status effects, their combat efficacy has been somewhat diminished.

Despite Poison-types taking a hit in Pokemon GO, there are still many Pokemon worth using in battle that are at least partially Poison-type. Niantic's regular updates shift the game's battle meta every so often, but the top Poison-type fighters have remained fairly consistent for some time.

Below, Pokemon GO trainers can find the rankings for the top Poison-types to use in battle at the moment, no matter what arena they find themselves fighting in.

Ranking Pokemon GO's top Poison-type Pokemon in 2022

5) Shadow Venusaur

Shadow Venusaur piles up damage no matter the arena (Image via Poke AK/Youtube)

Both Venusaur and its Shadow Pokemon form are formidable Grass/Poison-types in the mobile title. However, if players are aiming to deal pure damage, utilizing Shadow Venusaur is preferred. It loses some of its token durability but receives a damage output bonus to compensate. Players will have to put in a lot of work to remove the Charged Move Frustration from Shadow Venusaur, but the results are well worth the effort.

Using Poison-type moves like Sludge Bomb, Shadow Venusaur's Poison-type repertoire is limited but effective. Whether trainers place this Shadow Pokemon in a raid or a PvP battle like Great or Ultra League, it can take a good amount of damage and dish out even more.

However, if trainers do want to use Venusaur in raids, they may want to opt for Mega Venusaur instead.

4) Roserade

Roserade evolves from Roselia (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Despite Roserage not being featured in the mainline Pokemon series too often, the Pokemon is a powerful Grass/Poison-type fighter. It remains one of the highest-powered attackers in PvE situations and can hold its own in Great and Ultra League PvP as well.

It features one of the highest DPS in both Grass and Poison-type categories without being a Mega Evolution. Evolving it is quite cheap as Budew and Roselia aren't rare Pokemon to find. If players need a Grass or Poison-type attacker, Roserade can be dominant in favorable matchups.

3) Mega Beedrill

Mega Beedrill was an early Mega Evolution in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

One of the mobile titles' first Mega Evolutions, Mega Beedrill, is a Bug/Poison-type Pokemon with a dangerously high maximum attack stat. However, as a partial Bug-type, it doesn't have the best sturdiness against taking damage on its own.

This makes Mega Beedrill something of a glass cannon in Pokemon GO. However, as a Mega Evolution, it still has impressive combat prowess. It may not take much punishment, but Mega Beedrill still sports the highest Poison-type DPS utilizing moves like Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb. Its ability to buff allies is also a plus.

2) Mega Venusaur

Mega Venusaur in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Venusaur was already a very impressive Grass/Poison-type Pokemon, particularly in PvP. However, once it has Mega Evolved, it also becomes a formidable force in PvE raids. Mega Venusaur has very solid attack stats and impressive defense as well, giving it staying power in raids in many matchups.

While the majority of its moves are Grass-type in nature, it does possess the ability to use Sludge Bomb as a Charged Move. Since it is part Poison-type, Mega Venusaur will deal additional damage with Sludge Bomb thanks to the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB), improving its damage per second.

1) Mega Gengar

Mega Gengar is in a league of its own (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Flat-out one of the greatest attackers in any Pokemon GO raid, Mega Gengar features one of the highest attack stats in the entire game. It also features excellent move choices of many different types. Its Poison-type attack options are top-notch, including moves like Sludge Bomb and Sludge Wave.

However, its dual Ghost/Poison typing also allows it to utilize powerful moves like Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball as well. Mega Gengar deals some of the highest damage per second in Pokemon GO, and that may not change for quite some time.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far