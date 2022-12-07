How to beat Rocket Grunts in Pokemon GO? (December 2022)

Team GO Rocket is a constant recurring threat that players will face during their time in Pokemon GO. The villainous organization comprises low-level grunts, a trio of leaders, and the boss. While dealing with the pesky Rocket Grunts can often become annoying, knowing the type advantages will go a long way in quickly dispatching off their threats.

In Pokemon GO, Rocket Grunts can be found at times at PokeStops, with a darker color shade than normal that turns black when approached when Team GO Rocket has taken over the location. To dislodge them from the PokeStop, players will have to interact and defeat them. Rocket Grunts can also be encountered in Team GO Rocket hot air balloons that spawn overhead the character on the map from time to time.

Team GO Rocket Grunts in Pokemon GO (December 2022): Weaknesses and best counters

Players can encounter several Rocket Grunts in Pokemon GO, and the types of shadow pocket monsters they use vary. The primary reason for battling them is because they drop the Mysterious Component. When enough of this is collected, you can be used to make a Rocket Radar, which can then be used to fight Cliff, Arlo, or Sierra in Pokemon GO.

Type hints can be found in the line the grunt says before engaging in battle in Pokemon GO. The lineups and counters for Rocket Grunts are as follows:

Go, my super bug Pokemon!

This grunt will use Bug-type pocket monsters, which Fire can counter, Flying-, and Rock-types. Their possible lineup is as follows:

First Pokemon: Weedle, Shuckle

Weedle, Shuckle Second Pokemon: Beedril, Skorupi

Beedril, Skorupi Third Pokemon: Pinsir, Forretress, Scizor

Wherever there is light, there is also shadow

This grunt will use Dark-type pocket monsters, which Bug can counter, Fighting-, and Fairy-types. Their possible lineup is as follows:

First Pokemon: Alolan Rattata, Purrloin

Alolan Rattata, Purrloin Second Pokemon: Alolan Raticate, Stunky

Alolan Raticate, Stunky Third Pokemon: Alolan Raticate, Cacturne, Honchkrow

ROAR! ... How'd that sound?

This grunt will use Dragon-type pocket monsters, which can be countered by Ice-, Dragon-, and Fairy-types. Their possible lineup is as follows:

First Pokemon: Dratini, Alolan Exeggutor

Dratini, Alolan Exeggutor Second Pokemon: Alolan Exeggutor, Flygon

Alolan Exeggutor, Flygon Third Pokemon: Dragonair, Dragonite, Flygon

Get ready to be shocked!

This grunt will use Electric-type pocket monsters that Ground-type can counter. Their possible lineup is as follows:

First Pokemon: Mareep, Shinx

Mareep, Shinx Second Pokemon: Voltorb, Electabuzz

Voltorb, Electabuzz Third Pokemon: Electabuzz, Ampharos, Luxray

Check out my cute Pokemon!

This grunt will use Fairy-type pocket monsters, which can be countered by Poison- and Steel-types. Their possible lineup is as follows:

First Pokemon: Snubbull, Ralts

Snubbull, Ralts Second Pokemon: Subbull, Granbull, Kirlia

Subbull, Granbull, Kirlia Third Pokemon: Granbull, Kirlia

This buff physique isn't just for show!

This grunt will use Fighting-type pocket monsters, which can be countered by Flying-, Psychic- and Fairy-types. Their possible lineup is as follows:

First Pokemon: Makuhita, Hitmonlee, Hitmonchan

Makuhita, Hitmonlee, Hitmonchan Second Pokemon: Hitmonlee, Hitmonchan

Hitmonlee, Hitmonchan Third Pokemon: Machamp, Hitmonlee, Hitmonchan

Do you know how hot Pokemon fire breath can get?

This grunt will use Fire-type pocket monsters, which Water can counter-, Ground-, and Rock-types. Their possible lineup in Pokemon GO is as follows:

First Pokemon: Cyndaquil, Numel

Cyndaquil, Numel Second Pokemon: Quilava

Quilava Third Pokemon: Ninetales, Typhlosion, Camerupt

Battle against my Flying-type Pokemon!

This grunt will use Flying-type pocket monsters, which can be countered by Electric-, Ice-, and Rock-types. Their possible lineup is as follows:

First Pokemon: Natu, Starly, Ducklett

Natu, Starly, Ducklett Second Pokemon: Golbat, Staravia

Golbat, Staravia Third Pokemon: Gyarados, Dragonite, Crobat

Ke...ke...ke...ke...ke...ke!

This grunt will use Ghost-type pocket monsters, which can be countered by Ghost- and Dark-types. Their possible lineup is as follows:

First Pokemon: Golett

Golett Second Pokemon: Banette, Dusclops

Banette, Dusclops Third Pokemon: Banette, Dusknoir, Golunk

Don't tangle with us!

This grunt will use Grass-type pocket monsters: Fire can counter-, Ice-, Poison-, Flying-, and Bug-types. Their possible lineup in Pokemon GO is as follows:

First Pokemon: Chikorita, Cacnea

Chikorita, Cacnea Second Pokemon: Bayleef

Bayleef Third Pokemon: Meganium, Cacturne, Amoonguss

You'll be defeated into the ground

This grunt will use Ground-type pocket monsters, which can be countered by Water-, Grass-, and Ice-types. Their possible lineup is as follows:

First Pokemon: Alolan Diglett, Hippopotas

Alolan Diglett, Hippopotas Second Pokemon: Alolan Diglett, Hippopotas

Alolan Diglett, Hippopotas Third Pokemon: Hippowdon

You're going to be frozen in your tracks.

This grunt will use Ice-type pocket monsters, which Fire can counter, Fighting-, Rock- and Steel-types. Their possible lineup in Pokemon GO is as follows:

First Pokemon: Alolan Sandshrew, Swinub

Alolan Sandshrew, Swinub Second Pokemon: Alolan Sandslash, Snover

Alolan Sandslash, Snover Third Pokemon: Cloyster, Lapras, Abomasnow

Normal does not mean weak.

This grunt will use Normal-type pocket monsters, which Fighting-type can counter. Their possible lineup is as follows:

First Pokemon: Rattata, Whismur, Patrat

Rattata, Whismur, Patrat Second Pokemon: Raticate, Loudred, Bidoof

Raticate, Loudred, Bidoof Third Pokemon: Raticate, Ursaring, Bibarel

Coiled and ready to strike!

This grunt will use Poison-type pocket monsters, which can be countered by Ground- and Psychic-types. Their possible lineup in Pokemon GO is as follows:

First Pokemon: Nidoran (male), Zubat, Foongus

Nidoran (male), Zubat, Foongus Second Pokemon: Nidorina, Nidorino

Nidorina, Nidorino Third Pokemon: Muk, Weezing

Are you scared of psychics that use unseen power?

This grunt will use Psychic-type pocket monsters, which can be countered by Bug-, Ghost-, and Dark-types. Their possible lineup is as follows:

First Pokemon: Natu

Natu Second Pokemon: Girafarig, Ralts

Girafarig, Ralts Third Pokemon: Alakazam, Hypno, Metang

Let's rock and roll!

This grunt will use Rock-type pocket monsters, which Water can counter, Grass-, Fighting-, Ground-, and Steel-types. Their possible lineup in Pokemon GO is as follows:

First Pokemon: Onix, Sudowoodo

Onix, Sudowoodo Second Pokemon: Lileep, Anorith

Lileep, Anorith Third Pokemon: Golem, Onix

These waters are treacherous!

This grunt will use Water-type pocket monsters, which Electric and Grass-types can counter. The possible lineup for the male grunt is as follows:

First Pokemon: Magikarp

Magikarp Second Pokemon: Magikarp

Magikarp Third Pokemon: Magikarp, Gyarados

The possible lineup for the female grunt is as follows:

First Pokemon: Totodile, Wailmer

Totodile, Wailmer Second Pokemon: Croconaw

Croconaw Third Pokemon: Feraligatr, Wailord

Winning is for winners./Don't bother. I've already won./Get ready to be defeated

This grunt sports a battle party with various types of pocket monsters. The best counters for players to use are Fighting- and Ice-types. Their possible lineup in Pokemon GO is as follows:

First Pokemon: Snorlax

Snorlax Second Pokemon: Poliwrath, Snorlax, Gardevoir

Poliwrath, Snorlax, Gardevoir Third Pokemon: Gyarados, Snorlax, Dragonite

Looking for the boss? HA. Try again!

This is the decoy grunt for Giovanni. They will use various types of pocket monsters. The best counters for players to use are Fighting- and Fire-types. Their possible lineup is as follows:

First Pokemon: Bellsprout

Bellsprout Second Pokemon: Raticate, Weepinbell

Raticate, Weepinbell Third Pokemon: Raticate, Snorlax

Pokemon GO players who wish to learn how to defeat Team GO Rocket boss Giovanni can check out this article. The Mythic Blade event is live in Pokemon GO; readers can find out more details about it here.

