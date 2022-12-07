How to beat Rocket Grunts in Pokemon GO? (December 2022)

Team GO Rocket is a constant recurring threat that players will face during their time in Pokemon GO. The villainous organization comprises low-level grunts, a trio of leaders, and the boss. While dealing with the pesky Rocket Grunts can often become annoying, knowing the type advantages will go a long way in quickly dispatching off their threats.
In Pokemon GO, Rocket Grunts can be found at times at PokeStops, with a darker color shade than normal that turns black when approached when Team GO Rocket has taken over the location. To dislodge them from the PokeStop, players will have to interact and defeat them. Rocket Grunts can also be encountered in Team GO Rocket hot air balloons that spawn overhead the character on the map from time to time.
Team GO Rocket Grunts in Pokemon GO (December 2022): Weaknesses and best counters
Players can encounter several Rocket Grunts in Pokemon GO, and the types of shadow pocket monsters they use vary. The primary reason for battling them is because they drop the Mysterious Component. When enough of this is collected, you can be used to make a Rocket Radar, which can then be used to fight Cliff, Arlo, or Sierra in Pokemon GO.
Type hints can be found in the line the grunt says before engaging in battle in Pokemon GO. The lineups and counters for Rocket Grunts are as follows:
Go, my super bug Pokemon!
This grunt will use Bug-type pocket monsters, which Fire can counter, Flying-, and Rock-types. Their possible lineup is as follows:
- First Pokemon: Weedle, Shuckle
- Second Pokemon: Beedril, Skorupi
- Third Pokemon: Pinsir, Forretress, Scizor
Wherever there is light, there is also shadow
This grunt will use Dark-type pocket monsters, which Bug can counter, Fighting-, and Fairy-types. Their possible lineup is as follows:
- First Pokemon: Alolan Rattata, Purrloin
- Second Pokemon: Alolan Raticate, Stunky
- Third Pokemon: Alolan Raticate, Cacturne, Honchkrow
ROAR! ... How'd that sound?
This grunt will use Dragon-type pocket monsters, which can be countered by Ice-, Dragon-, and Fairy-types. Their possible lineup is as follows:
- First Pokemon: Dratini, Alolan Exeggutor
- Second Pokemon: Alolan Exeggutor, Flygon
- Third Pokemon: Dragonair, Dragonite, Flygon
Get ready to be shocked!
This grunt will use Electric-type pocket monsters that Ground-type can counter. Their possible lineup is as follows:
- First Pokemon: Mareep, Shinx
- Second Pokemon: Voltorb, Electabuzz
- Third Pokemon: Electabuzz, Ampharos, Luxray
Check out my cute Pokemon!
This grunt will use Fairy-type pocket monsters, which can be countered by Poison- and Steel-types. Their possible lineup is as follows:
- First Pokemon: Snubbull, Ralts
- Second Pokemon: Subbull, Granbull, Kirlia
- Third Pokemon: Granbull, Kirlia
This buff physique isn't just for show!
This grunt will use Fighting-type pocket monsters, which can be countered by Flying-, Psychic- and Fairy-types. Their possible lineup is as follows:
- First Pokemon: Makuhita, Hitmonlee, Hitmonchan
- Second Pokemon: Hitmonlee, Hitmonchan
- Third Pokemon: Machamp, Hitmonlee, Hitmonchan
Do you know how hot Pokemon fire breath can get?
This grunt will use Fire-type pocket monsters, which Water can counter-, Ground-, and Rock-types. Their possible lineup in Pokemon GO is as follows:
- First Pokemon: Cyndaquil, Numel
- Second Pokemon: Quilava
- Third Pokemon: Ninetales, Typhlosion, Camerupt
Battle against my Flying-type Pokemon!
This grunt will use Flying-type pocket monsters, which can be countered by Electric-, Ice-, and Rock-types. Their possible lineup is as follows:
- First Pokemon: Natu, Starly, Ducklett
- Second Pokemon: Golbat, Staravia
- Third Pokemon: Gyarados, Dragonite, Crobat
Ke...ke...ke...ke...ke...ke!
This grunt will use Ghost-type pocket monsters, which can be countered by Ghost- and Dark-types. Their possible lineup is as follows:
- First Pokemon: Golett
- Second Pokemon: Banette, Dusclops
- Third Pokemon: Banette, Dusknoir, Golunk
Don't tangle with us!
This grunt will use Grass-type pocket monsters: Fire can counter-, Ice-, Poison-, Flying-, and Bug-types. Their possible lineup in Pokemon GO is as follows:
- First Pokemon: Chikorita, Cacnea
- Second Pokemon: Bayleef
- Third Pokemon: Meganium, Cacturne, Amoonguss
You'll be defeated into the ground
This grunt will use Ground-type pocket monsters, which can be countered by Water-, Grass-, and Ice-types. Their possible lineup is as follows:
- First Pokemon: Alolan Diglett, Hippopotas
- Second Pokemon: Alolan Diglett, Hippopotas
- Third Pokemon: Hippowdon
You're going to be frozen in your tracks.
This grunt will use Ice-type pocket monsters, which Fire can counter, Fighting-, Rock- and Steel-types. Their possible lineup in Pokemon GO is as follows:
- First Pokemon: Alolan Sandshrew, Swinub
- Second Pokemon: Alolan Sandslash, Snover
- Third Pokemon: Cloyster, Lapras, Abomasnow
Normal does not mean weak.
This grunt will use Normal-type pocket monsters, which Fighting-type can counter. Their possible lineup is as follows:
- First Pokemon: Rattata, Whismur, Patrat
- Second Pokemon: Raticate, Loudred, Bidoof
- Third Pokemon: Raticate, Ursaring, Bibarel
Coiled and ready to strike!
This grunt will use Poison-type pocket monsters, which can be countered by Ground- and Psychic-types. Their possible lineup in Pokemon GO is as follows:
- First Pokemon: Nidoran (male), Zubat, Foongus
- Second Pokemon: Nidorina, Nidorino
- Third Pokemon: Muk, Weezing
Are you scared of psychics that use unseen power?
This grunt will use Psychic-type pocket monsters, which can be countered by Bug-, Ghost-, and Dark-types. Their possible lineup is as follows:
- First Pokemon: Natu
- Second Pokemon: Girafarig, Ralts
- Third Pokemon: Alakazam, Hypno, Metang
Let's rock and roll!
This grunt will use Rock-type pocket monsters, which Water can counter, Grass-, Fighting-, Ground-, and Steel-types. Their possible lineup in Pokemon GO is as follows:
- First Pokemon: Onix, Sudowoodo
- Second Pokemon: Lileep, Anorith
- Third Pokemon: Golem, Onix
These waters are treacherous!
This grunt will use Water-type pocket monsters, which Electric and Grass-types can counter. The possible lineup for the male grunt is as follows:
- First Pokemon: Magikarp
- Second Pokemon: Magikarp
- Third Pokemon: Magikarp, Gyarados
The possible lineup for the female grunt is as follows:
- First Pokemon: Totodile, Wailmer
- Second Pokemon: Croconaw
- Third Pokemon: Feraligatr, Wailord
Winning is for winners./Don't bother. I've already won./Get ready to be defeated
This grunt sports a battle party with various types of pocket monsters. The best counters for players to use are Fighting- and Ice-types. Their possible lineup in Pokemon GO is as follows:
- First Pokemon: Snorlax
- Second Pokemon: Poliwrath, Snorlax, Gardevoir
- Third Pokemon: Gyarados, Snorlax, Dragonite
Looking for the boss? HA. Try again!
This is the decoy grunt for Giovanni. They will use various types of pocket monsters. The best counters for players to use are Fighting- and Fire-types. Their possible lineup is as follows:
- First Pokemon: Bellsprout
- Second Pokemon: Raticate, Weepinbell
- Third Pokemon: Raticate, Snorlax
Pokemon GO players who wish to learn how to defeat Team GO Rocket boss Giovanni can check out this article. The Mythic Blade event is live in Pokemon GO; readers can find out more details about it here.