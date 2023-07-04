How to best prepare for Pokemon GO Heatran Raid Hour on July 5

In an attempt to keep the Pokemon GO community engaged, Niantic regularly circulates minor weekly events in the game. One of the more underappreciated occurrences is the weekly Raid Hour implemented to help trainers find seasonal Legendary Pokemon much easier. The first Raid Hour of this month will take place on July 4 and will feature Heatran, the Guardian of the Magma Stone.

Debuting in the fourth generation, Heatran was quickly praised as being one of the best Pokemon in the franchise due to its amazing type combination. Likewise, the creature has seen significant use in the mobile game. This has led to many players yearning for the chance to add this Pocket Monster to their collection.

However, Raid Hours in Pokemon GO require a bit more preparation compared to other events the game has to offer. So what should players keep in mind if they want to participate in the upcoming Raid Hour?

How to counter Heatran in Pokemon GO

Heatran in its natural habitat, as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon GO players looking to participate in the upcoming Raid Hour must be prepared to battle Heatran. A brief refresher on how one can appropriately counter this creature is always a great idea. Knowing things like its elemental typing and stat spread can help trainers formulate an optimal counterplay strategy.

Heatran is a Fire and Steel-type Pokemon. This leaves the creature most vulnerable to Ground-type attacks. Players should be aware that this particular type combination is lethal if they do not deal with it quickly, as it provides Heatran with both amazing offensive and defensive prowess. Therefore, trainers should construct their team around hard-hitting Ground-type creatures.

Heatran's stat spread is incredibly balanced. Both its stamina and defense sit around 200, while its attack is at a whopping 251. This makes the creature both incredibly tanky and powerful, a role that most Legendary Pokemon in Pokemon GO fit into.

Heatran's bulk will be the most difficult to deal with, as unprepared groups could struggle with taking it down in the posted time limit.

Primal Groudon, Garchomp, and Swampert are three of the best counters players can bring to this raid.

What will players need for the Heatran Raid Hour in Pokemon GO?

In addition to great counters for Heatran, players will need a few items before they attempt to compete in this raid, the first being Raid Passes. These items are required to participate in raids as one is exchanged per raid entry. A Raid Pass can be found for free every day by spinning the photo disk located at every gym location.

Trainers will also need healing items. Potions and Revives are crucial for grinding out repeated raids. Thanks to the alterations between Pokemon GO and the main series' battle system, participating creatures are guaranteed to take damage from battles, making healing items vital for grinding raids during Raid Hour events.

Poll : 0 votes