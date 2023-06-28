How to best prepare for Pokemon GO Nihilego Raid Hour on June 28

Pokemon GO players have already been graced with Nihilego's presence in 5-star raids this June. However, on June 28, 2023, they'll have a chance to battle and catch the Ultra Beast in bunches. Thanks to a Raid Hour event, gyms around the world will be stocked with Nihilego raids from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm local time. This presents even more opportunities to catch the Parasite Pokemon.

With just hours left until Nihilego's Raid Hour in Pokemon GO, trainers will certainly want to prepare as best they can. This includes stocking up on the right items and using Pokemon/moves that can deal heavy damage to the Rock/Poison-type Ultra Beast during raids.

If Pokemon GO fans are searching for some tips to prepare for Nihilego's Raid Hour, there's certainly no time to waste.

Recommended items to bring to Nihilego's Raid Hour in Pokemon GO

It goes without saying that since Nihilego's upcoming event is a Raid Hour, Pokemon GO trainers will need raid passes and plenty of them. Without these crucial items, all players can do is watch from afar as other trainers battle the Ultra Beast.

Additionally, it's a great idea to bring along as many healing items as possible. For a high-tier target like Nihilego, players will likely want to prioritize Max Potions and Max Revives. However, if those aren't attainable, players can still get by with Hyper Potions and standard Revives to keep their raiding team in top shape.

Recommended counter Pokemon and moves to bring to Nihilego's Raid Hour in Pokemon GO

As a Rock/Poison-type creature in Pokemon GO, Nihilego is weak to Ground, Psychic, Steel, and Water-type attacks. Ground-type moves are the most potent, as they deal super-effective damage to both Rock and Poison-type targets, making them immensely damaging to Nihilego since it possesses both elemental types.

Additionally, if players match the type of attack being used to the Pokemon using it, they'll trigger the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB), increasing their damage output even more. As previously stated, Ground-types are prioritized, but trainers can still topple Nihilego by exploiting its other weaknesses.

Recommended Pokemon to counter Nihilego

Groudon

Excadrill

Landorus

Mamoswine

Garchomp

Rhyperior

Kyogre

Golurk

Krookodile

Donphan

Golem

Mewtwo

Swampert

Flygon

Unbound Hoopa

Alolan Dugtrio

Metagross

Seismitoad

Terrakion

Hippowdon

Lunala

Recommended moves to counter Nihilego

Mud Shot

Precipice Blades

Mud-Slap

Earthquake

Earth Power

High Horsepower

Waterfall

Hydro Pump

Hydro Cannon

Origin Pulse

Psycho Cut

Psystrike

Confusion

Psychic

Bullet Punch

Iron Head

Double Kick

Close Combat

In addition to having the right team of counters, most players will also want to bring along fellow trainers to counter Nihilego along the same lines. Some players can certainly defeat Nihilego in raids solo, thanks to Pokemon like Primal Groudon, but others will want to team up for better chances at success.

Whatever the case, there isn't long before Nihilego's Raid Hour begins in earnest. With just a handful of hours left, players will want to move quickly to optimize their abilities to raid, defeat, and catch Nihilego as much as possible during its upcoming event.

Poll : 0 votes