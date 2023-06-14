The update of Hidden Gems in Pokemon GO went live on June 1, 2023, and it will last through all summer. You are set until September. This update brought a lot for everyone to enjoy in Pokemon GO. Thus, there will not be any shortage of content in the game. Many creatures have been featured in different events in this update, and many more are yet to come.

One such unique beast from this update that is yet to be available in Pokemon GO is Nihilego. It is one of the strongest Ultra Beasts in the franchise and is no pushover in this spin-off.

This beautiful jellyfish-like ultra beast is going to make a return to Pokemon GO, but this time around, it is also going to have a shiny variant. So, if you love shiny variants of these creatures, there is a lot to look forward to this coming week.

When is Shiny Nihilego coming to Pokemon GO?

In Pokemon GO, you will come across the legendary Lake Trio in most raids, with occasional appearances from Mega Swampert and a few other shadow creatures. Nihilego and its shiny version will hit the gym on June 15, 2023, with the advent of the Solstice Horizons event.

The Nihilego raids will start at 10 am local time, and you can try your luck to get your hands on a shiny variant up until June 29, 2023. So, this ultra beast will be available for two weeks in the game, and it will also be featured in two Raid Hours on June 21 and June 28 during this period.

How to catch Shiny Nihilego in Pokemon GO?

Nihilego, in its original form, has a blue-and-white color combination. On the other hand, its shiny variant will have a gorgeous golden core along with a dash of white, giving it a subtle touch of royalty. The odds for this shiny creature will be 1 in 20, which means you can encounter a Shiny Nihilego once every 20 raids.

It would be best if you stacked on a handful of Premium Raid Passes to catch a Shiny Nihilego in the upcoming raids from June 16 onwards. This creature is a dual Rock/Poison-type beast, and you can encounter it in raids with a 5-star difficulty rating. It has a double weakness for Ground-type creatures, so have a few of these in your roster.

If you defeat this creature in a raid, you will have a 1 in 20 chance of encountering a beautiful golden jellyfish, the Shiny Nihilego.

