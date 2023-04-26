How to best prepare for Pokemon GO Tapu Bulu Raid Hour on April 26

To keep its players on their toes, Niantic implements weekly events that get the community invested in Pokemon GO. One of these events that a lot of people look forward to is the weekly Raid Hour. Since Legendary 5-star Raids are some of the rarest in the game, giving players an hour where these creatures are more likely to appear greatly helps out the game's raiding community.

In the upcoming rendition of the event, players will have a much easier time finding the Legendary Pokemon from the Alola region, Tapu Bulu. This member of the Deity Quartet is known for bringing bountiful harvests and an abundance of foliage wherever it goes, despite oddly being found in a desert.

With so many players participating in this upcoming event, trainers are going to need to know how they can best prepare for it to get the most out of the short time limit Niantic provides. Here's what they should know in preparation for the upcoming Pokemon GO Raid Hour event.

Tapu Bulu Raid Hour in Pokemon GO: Everything to know

Tapu Bulu as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The first thing you will want to secure in preparation for Pokemon GO's Raid Hour is a supply of Raid Passes. This has become much more of an annoyance after Niantic's recent price changes to Raid Passes in the shop, but you can also stock up on passes ahead of time by collecting the daily free pass given out from spinning the photo disk at gyms up to three times in total. After that, you will no longer be able to receive Raid Passes until the others have been used.

Once you have some Raid Passes, the next thing you will need to collect is a variety of healing items. Since a lot of players will be grinding raids to find a Tapu Bulu with the best possible stats, multiple raids may need to be completed. As such, you will need to heal your team since taking damage is guaranteed.

Once you have collected the necessary items such as medicines and Raid Passes, you can finally prepare to take down Tapu Bulu. Fortunately, there are various factors at play that can make defeating Tapu Bulu a much easier task than you may have initially anticipated.

Since Tapu Bulu is a Grass and Fairy-type Pokemon, it will have a crippling weakness to Posion-type attacks. As such, creatures of that element should be brought to the fight. Picks like Muk, Drapion, Roserade, and Toxicroak are all great choices when building a team in Pokemon GO.

When it comes to party size, it's recommended that players form groups of four or five, although the ideal number may vary depending on the creatures each player has and the experience level of each player on the team. With the introduction of the Campfire in Pokemon GO, it's now easier for players to find other trainers who are interested in forming a group.

