How to best prepare for Primal Groudon Raid Hour in Pokemon GO (August 24)

Niantic is providing Pokemon GO players with a preview of the upcoming GO Fest event in the form of the Primal Groudon Raid Hour from August 24, 2023, to get them excited for the game's most significant annual Global event. This raid makes it possible for trainers to acquire Primal Groudon and significantly raises the creature's spawn rate in prospective raid locations, making it much more accessible.

In this article, we will walk you through everything you need to know to make the most out of this event in the game.

Everything players need to know about Primal Groudon Raid Hour in Pokemon GO

Expand Tweet

To participate in the raids during the Raid Hour, you will first need to stockpile Premium Raid Passes. You can also enjoy the Primal Raids remotely, but that would be astronomically expensive as the prices of Remote Raid Passes have almost doubled. This was because the folks at Niantic wanted people to go out and play Pokemon GO instead of raiding from the comfort of their homes.

In addition to this, you will also need to stockpile healing items before you decide to participate in multiple Primal Groudon raids. With its hard-hitting Charged moves, this creature packs some serious punch, and it will shred through your entire roster, slowly but surely.

Thus, you must heal your creatures to perform well in multiple raids. Going into the Primal Groudon Raid Hour, you must have a few stacks of Max Potions, Super Potions, Max Revives, and Revives to quickly get your fainted creatures back up on their feet for the following raids.

If you are a Shiny Connoisseur, you are in for a joyride. The more Primal Groudon raids you do, the higher your chances of getting a Shiny Groudon. Being a legendary critter, the shiny odds for Groudon are 1 in 20 encounters. While it can go a bit higher, it is usually 1 in 20. So, you are guaranteed to get a shiny variant of this creature for every twenty encounters.

Furthermore, you will also stockpile a truckload of Primal Groudon Energy, which will be helpful when you want to carry out a Primal Reversion on your Groudon or a shiny variant.

How to counter Primal Groudon in Pokemon GO?

Expand Tweet

Being a Primal Raid Boss, Primal Groudon will be a tough nut to crack. It will have the following attributes:

Combat Power (CP) : 92860

: 92860 Catch CP (Weather boosted) : 2825 to 2939

: 2825 to 2939 Catch CP (Not weather boosted): 2260 to 2351

This creature is a dual Ground- and Fire-type Pokemon, which weakens it to Ground and Water elemental typings. So, you can use creatures like Mega Swampert, Primal Kyogre, Kyogre, Mega Gyarados, Mega Blastoise, Swampert, and other strong Water-type beasts to capitalize on Primal Groudon's double weakness to Water-type moves in Pokemon GO.

It would help if you never tried to defeat this creature, as it would be a near-impossible task to conquer a Primal Raid by yourself. A minimum of 4 to 5 trainers would be the sweet spot for defeating Primal Groudon in Pokemon GO.