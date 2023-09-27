How to best prepare for Raikou, Entei, and Suicune Raid Hour in Pokemon GO (September 27)

To give its community a fair chance at obtaining some of the rarest creatures in Pokemon GO, Niantic is hosting a weekly Raid Hour event on September 27, 2023, from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm local time. However, unlike the standard Raid Hour events in the game, this week's iteration will feature three Pocket Monsters rather than one.

Entei, Raikou, and Suicune will appear much more frequently in raid locations once the Raid Hour goes live. Since this rendition of the formulaic event is not something many players will be used to, it could be helpful to go over some details and reflect on how a trainer who wants to participate can best prepare.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer

Everything to know about the Entei, Raikou, and Suicune Raid Hour in Pokemon GO

Suicune as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The first thing that Pokemon GO players should keep in mind once the Raid Hour goes live is the typings of all the bosses during the event.

Entei is a pure Fire-type creature, Raikou is a pure Electric-type species, and Suicune is a pure Water-type Pocket Monster. For Entei and Raikou, using Ground-type Pokemon will give trainers the biggest chance at success. For Suicune, players should aim to use Electric-type picks.

The three beasts share a stat total in Pokemon GO, with each having their own strengths. Raikou boasts high attack, Entei has high stamina, and Suicune has high defense. With these stats in mind, players must adjust their strategy accordingly.

There is also a strong need to stock up on items for this Raid Hour. Not only will trainers need to make sure they have an ample supply of Raid Passes, but they will also need a good amount of healing items.

Potions and Revives are crucial for keeping one's raiding party healthy for these sorts of events. These items can be found at Pokemon GO's in-app shop or by spinning photo disks at Pokestops and gyms.

Before fighting Entei, players will want to roll in groups of two to five, depending on the experience level of every participant. Since their opponent is a pure Fire-type creature, trainers will get the most value out of using Ground or Water-type picks. Mega Swampert, Primal Groudon, and Mega Blastoise are all great choices. Gyarados, Milotic, and Tapu Fini are also good selections.

For Raikou, Pokemon GO players should roll in a similar group size. Since Electric-type creatures are only weak to Ground-type attacks, trainers should use the likes of Primal Groudon, Mega Steelix, and Mega Swampert for this raid. Excadrill, Landorus, and Mamoswine make great choices as well.

For Suicune, players will want to stay away from using Grass-type picks, as the boss has access to some Ice-type attacks, which make getting value out of these creatures much more difficult. Electric-type Pocket Monsters serve better in this fight. Picks like Zekrom, Xurkitree, Thundurus, and Electivire are great. A similar raiding party to the prior two battles should also accompany the trainer.