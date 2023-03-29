How to best prepare for upcoming Samurott 7-star Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The 7-star Samurott Tera Raid for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will begin on March 31, 2023. It will end on April 2, 2023, before having another run between April 7-9, 2023. Trainers will go against Samurott with a Bug Tera Type. Based on that information, one can expect its following moves to be:

Megahorn or X-Scissor

A Water attack like Razor Shell or Aqua Tail

Swords Dance

Some coverage (Drill Run, Brick Break, etc.)

Trainers will want something that can hit Bug super-effectively. Here are the types that can do so:

Fire

Rock

Flying

Unfortunately, two of those types are weak to Water moves, meaning a player's best STAB option will likely be the Flying-type. Even then, it's possible that one of the 7-star Tera Raid's moves will be Ice Beam.

Potential counters for 7-star Samurott Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

You don't have much time to prepare (Image via Game Freak)

Anything with STAB and is super-effective against the Bug-type will likely be weak to one of the Unovan starter's coverage options. A 7-star Tera Raid would be very difficult to clear under those circumstances. Hence, some Trainers may opt to go with something that has a super-effective move against Bug-types but doesn't receive STAB on it.

Here is a list of potential counters to this Samurott battle in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

Azumarill (Belly Drum + Bounce or Rollout)

Walking Wake (Sunny Day + Flamethrower)

Clodsire (Acid Spray + Ancient Power)

Gholdengo (Metal Sound + Nasty Plot + Power Gem or Make it Rain)

Koraidon (Fire Tera Blast + Bulk Up)

Corviknight (Bulk Up + Drill Peck)

Other Pokemon like Salamence could theoretically work too.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players don't have an obvious counter from the get-go (Image via Game Freak)

However, everything depends on the 7-star Tera Raids' coverage moves. If Ice moves are present, then Clodside and Koraidon won't be as valuable. Similarly, Ground attacks would threaten Gholdengo.

Of all the options available, Azumarill is likely to be the safest one. It's not weak to anything in Samurott's arsenal, except Grass Knot. However, it's possible that Grass Knot won't even be in its movepool for this 7-star Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Potential moves to watch out for

It has a good amount of coverage moves at its disposal (image via OLM, Inc)

Here's a list of moves this 7-star Tera Raid may possess (since Game Freak hasn't revealed anything yet):

Megahorn

Focus Energy

Razor Shell

Aerial Ace

Aqua Tail

Swords Dance

Hydro Pump

Chilling Water

Bulldoze

Avalanche

Smart Strike

Brick Break

Body Slam

Waterfall

Grass Knot

Taunt

X-Scissor

Drill Run

Liquidation

Surf

Ice Beam

Blizzard

Sacred Sword

Night Slash

These attacks are some of the more relevant ones that exist in Samurott's default movepool in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Previous 7-star Tera Raids have historically had four default moves plus additional options they will use at certain HP thresholds.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players only have to wait a few days to discover more details about this upcoming battle. Once that happens, it will be much easier to figure out what is the best counter to Samurott. Until then, build several Pokemon that have a super-effective move against Bug-types and aren't weak to Samurott's most common attacks.

