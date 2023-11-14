How to best prepare for Virizion Raid Hour in Pokemon GO (November 15)

Pokemon GO is host to many events ranging from weekly occurences to monthly celebrations. Raid Hours are one of the more underappreciated events that regularly take place during the weeks. These events exist to give players in rural areas a better chance at catching Legendary Pokemon. On the other hand, those in urban areas can grind all the Legendary Raids they can in hopes of finding its shiny variant.

However, these Raid Hour events can prove to be incredibly difficult to find value in for those who may not be familiar with the practice of Raid Battling in Pokemon GO. Some may also not know what types of monsters and items they should bring. So what helpful tips should these newer players keep in mind if they want to participate in this upcoming event?

Everything to know about Virizion's Raid Hour in Pokemon GO

Virizion as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The first thing you should know if you intend on challenging any Raid Boss is its elemental typing. Knowing this can lay down a general foundation for understanding what monsters to bring along for the battle. In the case of Virizion, it is a Grass and Fighting-type, so its biggest weakness is against Flying-type moves.

Thankfully, there are many different powerful Flying-type monsters that can prove to be valuable assets for this fight, and Lugia is a great example. It is a Flying and Psychic-type and the only monster capable of using the move Aeroblast, the strongest Flying-type move in Pokemon GO. As such, those with access to one should bring it.

Other powerful and more common choices can be just as effective and may even possess some defensive benefits. Skarmory is a very defensive Flying-type that can be useful for this raid thanks to its access to a few Flying-type attacks and its dual resistance to Grass-type attacks. Staraptor is also a good option for those looking to take a more offensive approach.

Finally, those looking to bring a Mega Evolution to the fight may want to consider either Mega Pidgeot or Mega Salamence. Bringing these two would benefit your damage output, as well as boost the damage of the rest of the raiding team's Flying-type attacks, easily allowing the team to cleave through Virizion with little issue.

As for items, you will want to make sure you stock up on Raid Passes. Although they are a bit more expensive now after the recent price change in the Pokemon GO shop, they are still required to participate in these raids. You can also store up to three of the free Raid Passes you receive daily from spinning the photo disk at any Gym location.

Lastly, you will want to stock up on healing items. Potions and Revives should be relatively easy to come across as they can be received commonly by spinning the photo disks located at any Pokestop or Gym. If you're having trouble finding them, they can also be purchased from the shop in exchange for Pokecoins.