How to catch Duskull in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO has well over 700 different Pokemon for players to find, catch, collect, battle, and trade. With this being the case, it is not uncommon to miss a few pages in their Pokedex.

One type of Pokemon users may miss in their collection is a lot of the franchise's Ghost-types.

With many other Pokemon encountered being tied to the gamer's surroundings, it can be difficult to figure out where the game places Ghost Pokemon. Enter Duskull, the Requiem Pokemon. While its evolutionary line is not as famous as Gengar's, many veteran Pokemon fans would call it a close second.

With all of the different ways players can encounter different Pokemon in Pokemon GO, many may need some tips for finding certain Pokemon.

So how can users find Duskull, specifically? What are some of the best ways to go about encountering this Pokemon? How can they easily add one to their collection?

Tips for catching Duskull in Pokemon GO

Duskull as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

While it may sound irrelevant to newer gamers, the first thing to remember when hunting a specific Pokemon is its typing. This is due to Pokemon GO's weather mechanics.

The Pokemon that spawn in the player's area are tied to the current weather conditions. For Ghost-types, foggy nights yield high spawn rates.

With the right weather conditions met, the next thing gamers can use for finding Duskull is using certain consumable items.

The first item they should use is an Incense. This consumable item attaches itself to users upon usage. Once connected, Pokemon will begin spawning around them more often for thirty minutes.

Lure Modules are also great items to use when hunting for any Pokemon. These items are very similar to Incenses yet have a few key differences that make them better in groups.

Lures attach to Pokestops and increase the spawn rate of Pokemon in the area around them. These Pokemon are visible to all gamers.

Currently, players have a chance to challenge Duskull in One-Star Raid Battles. This will not be a hard fight to take on alone, but it would never hurt to have preparations.

As previously stated, Duskull is a pure Ghost-type Pokemon. This leaves it weak to Dark and other Ghost-type attacks.

As a bonus, users who encounter Duskull after defeating it in a Raid Battle have a chance to encounter its shiny variant. Though this remains consistent with all methods of acquisition, some Raid Battles in Pokemon GO have left out this addition of a shiny variant as a reward.

While gamers have many ways of encountering Duskull in Pokemon, the quickest and most consistent way to do so is through Raid Battles. However, for individuals wanting to catch a Duskull to evolve, the standard encounter and catch method should be used with the addition of Incenses and Lure Modules.

Edited by Ravi Iyer