How to catch Fomantis in Pokemon GO

Fomantis has been a Pokemon many players find themselves excited for in Pokemon GO. With news of a new event on the horizon, it is only fitting for users to hype up the event's highlight. What some may be unaware of, however, is just how exactly they can find this new Pokemon in Niantic's mobile game.

Fomantis and its evolution, Lurantis, are some of the most memorable Pokemon from the Alola region. Many gamers remember struggling in the battle against the Totem Lurantis in the main series due to the fight serving as a way to introduce the weather mechanic to newbies as well as to introduce the benefits it brings.

As the release of the new event grows closer, avid Pokemon GO enthusiasts are on the edge of their seats for a chance to catch the new Pokemon that await them. For the more casual players, knowing how to catch these new Pokemon can help fill more pages in their Pokedex.

Fomantis in Pokemon GO: An analysis

A group of sleeping Fomantis in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Fomantis will be available to users starting on March 22. The release of this Pokemon coincides with the starting day of the Lush Jungle event in Pokemon GO. It will also give gamers a higher chance to find Fomantis due to the Pokemon receiving a boosted spawn rate for the event.

Fomantis can also be encountered through completing Field Research tasks. These tasks can be given to players daily or by spinning Pokestops. Tasks that reward them with an encounter have a chance to gift one with the new Pokemon.

Fomantis' evolved form, Lurantis, will also be added to Pokemon GO at the start of the event. To evolve the former, users will need to capture a lot of Fomantis, for which they will require a total of 50 Fomantis candy.

With each capture rewarding gamers with three candies per catch, they will need to catch a minimum of 17 Fomantis before they can evolve one. Using pinap berries during the encounter can significantly decrease the number of Fomantis required to evolve one from 17 down to 8.

Another factor players should keep in mind about Fomantis when it debuts is that the Pokemon cannot be seen in its shiny variant. Many play Pokemon GO to collect rare variants of Pokemon known as Shiny Pokemon. These creatures appear as different colors than their standard variant, making them more valuable.

To summarize, users currently looking to catch Fomantis in Pokemon GO will be sorely disappointed. Tomorrow, the Lush Jungle event will begin, and they will finally be free to grab all the Fomantis they can get their hands on.

While it is unfortunate that it cannot be shiny, catching Fomantis still fills the Pokedex.

