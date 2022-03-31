How to catch Forretress in Pokemon GO

Forretress has been a Pokemon of great interest by both Pokemon GO players and main series players. Due to it being one of the first Bug and Steel-type Pokemon to be introduced to the franchise alongside Scizor, fans often look at this Pokemon in high regard.

Many long-time fans of the Pokemon series will know the great legacy of Forretress. In the early days of the Pokemon competitive scene for the main series, Forretress was one of the best defensive Pokemon players could use. This was due to Forretress' great moveset utility and the fact that it only has one weakness, Fire.

Many fans may also remember Brock's Forretress from the anime. During his adventures with Ash and Misty in the Johto region, Brock caught Pineco. Later in the anime, Brock's Pineco would evolve into Forretress. Forretress was also Brock's only returning Pokemon when the anime was transferred to the Hoenn region.

Tips for obtaining Forretress in Pokemon GO

Forretress as it appears in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic/Purple Kyogre on YouTube)

Players looking to obtain Forretress in Pokemon GO are in for a long hunt. Due to how encounters in the game work, it is a lot harder for players to find evolved Pokemon in the game. For this reason, players will have an easier time finding Pineco and grinding for candies rather than just catching a Forretress.

Unfortunately, Pineco is not a very common Pokemon. Pineco is one of the hardest Bug-type Pokemon players can find in Pokemon GO. This directly references the main series where Pineco can only be found rarely via using the move Headbutt on trees in Pokemon Gold, Silver, and Crystal.

While it may be challenging to find Pineco, there are certain conditions in which it may be easier to find it. Players may already be aware of the mobile game's weather system. Using this mechanic, players can predict the Pokemon that spawn around them. Bug-types like Pineco have a higher chance of spawning in rainy conditions.

Fifty Pineco candies are required to evolve Pineco into Forretress. Players can significantly reduce the Pineco needed to get enough candy to evolve one. Pokemon GO has changed the use of the Pinap Berry from the main series. Feeding a Pinap Berry to a wild Pokemon doubles the amount of candy received.

Luckily, there is no time like the present for players to get their hands on Forretress. As of writing, players can encounter Forretress in Three-Star Raid Battles. As many players know, Pokemon that rotate in and out of Raid Boss spots are constantly changing, so players are encouraged to act quickly.

While it is unfortunate that Forretress is such a rare Pokemon, players briefly have the chance to catch it. By defeating it in a Raid Battle, players will have the rare opportunity to encounter and capture Forretress to add to their collection. Players looking to use the evolution method should hunt for Pineco during rainy days.

