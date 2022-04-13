How to catch Happiny in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Pokemon Legends: Arceus is one of the few games in the series that give the player a meaningful reward for completing the Pokedex. Rather than a certificate for the player to screenshot, the game rewards offer a chance to catch the Mythical Pokemon, Arceus.

However, like every Pokemon game, a few Pokemon may be more challenging for players to find compared to others. Happiny, the Playhouse Pokemon, is a Pokemon that many players reportedly have difficulty finding. Given the Pokemon's spawn rate is listed as "very rare", this is understandable.

However, if players do not know where to find Happiny, they cannot add it to their Pokedex. Without the Pokedex filled out, players cannot genuinely beat Pokemon Legends: Arceus. With many players striving to fully complete the game to reap the rewards it gives, players are looking for tips on how to find Happiny.

Tips for finding Happiny in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Happiny, as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Luckily, Happiny can be found in four of the five main areas in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Players should remember that while Happiny can be found in several areas, it is still an incredibly rare spawn. However, there is one possible scenario where Happiny will receive an increase in spawn chances.

In the Crimson Mirelands area, Happiny has a chance to appear in a Mass Outbreak. Happiny and Chansey, its evolved form, can both spawn in Mass Outbreaks in the Cottensedge Prairie area of the area located on the eastern portion of the area. Players can reach this area faster with the help of Basculegion.

In Obsidian Fieldlands, the first area of the game, players can find Happiny on top of Oreburrow Tunnel. Players can reach this area most efficiently with the help of Sneasler or Braviary. However, ambitious players have found ways to force their way up the steep slope using Wyrdeer.

Happiny can also be found in a couple of areas in the Cobalt Coastlands. The first area where Happiny can be found is Hideaway Bay, located just south of Bather's Lagoon. Happiny can also be found on an island in the southeast portion of the map, Tombolo Walk. Cobalt Coastlands' outpost camp is located near this area.

The last area Happiny can be found in Pokemon Legends: Arceus is the Alabaster Icelands area. Players can find Happiny in the southwestern regions of the map. Both Arena's Approach and Avalanche Slopes have a chance for Happiny to spawn. As a bonus, Chansey and Blissey can also be found here.

With the location of Happiny's potential spawns known, players can begin their hunt for Happiny in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Players looking for Happiny should remember that the Pokemon has a meager chance to spawn. This means that even though Happiny can appear there, it may take some time.

