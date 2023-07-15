How to catch Shiny Abra in Pokemon GO during Catching Some Z's

In celebration of the upcoming Pokemon Sleep application, Pokemon GO is hosting the Catching Some Z's event to drum up some attention. Fittingly, the event features some of the franchise's most sleepy creatures. The event also marks the debut of Komala. It is known for its heavy sleeping habits and signature ability in the main series, Comatose.

However, what some players may have their sights on is one of the Original 151 Psychic-types that will feature during the Catching Some Z's event, Abra. Desired for its powerful final evolution, Alakazam, many players would benefit from adding an Abra to their collection.

In addition, some trainers may want to up the ante a bit and aim to catch this creature's rare shiny variant.

Tips for catching Shiny Abra in Pokemon GO

Abra, as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

With Shiny Abra being confirmed to make an appearance during the Catching Some Z's event, many players have been looking forward to the opportunity to catch one.

However, players can find one of these creatures in many ways, each yielding their own pros and cons.

Throughout the duration of the event, players can encounter Abra as both a One-Star Raid Boss and as a wild encounter. Many players may prefer one method over the other. While some want to partake in constant Raid Battles for the shiny odd increase, others may want to grind wild encounters to avoid paying $2 USD for each Raid Pass.

Though the topic seems to spark quite a debate among the Pokemon GO community, most conclude that a boost to the shiny rate is present for creatures encountered through Raid Battles. However, that specific rate has yet to be definitively announced.

As such, many may see it worth the resources to challenge multiple Abra raids.

In regards to the wild encounter method, many may prefer this method as there are more factors in the player's control. Furthermore, it costs virtually nothing since Lure Modules and Incense are cheap in Pokemon GO.

Since Abra is a Psychic-type Pokemon, players should try to find an area experiencing windy weather to increase the likelihood of Abra spawning, thus decreasing the time it would take for a shiny to spawn.

Though this method is much cheaper and accessible, many players will find the hunt incredibly grindy, as the rate for a Shiny Abra to spawn is around 1 in every 500 encounters.

However, if players use a perfect combination of Lure Modules and Incenses while hunting under optimal weather conditions, the grind should, at the very least, become much more engaging than endlessly tapping away in expensive Raid Battles.

Overall, there is no right or wrong way to hunt for a Shiny Pokemon in Pokemon GO. With Abra during the Catching Some Z's event, more players may want to opt for the wild encounters method of shiny hunting as it costs almost nothing thanks to the high likelihood of getting spawn rate-boosting items through Poke Stops.