How to catch shiny Aipom in Pokemon GO

There will soon be one of the best opportunities ever for players of Pokemon GO to catch a shiny Aipom in the mobile game.
On June 29th from 6:00 - 7:00 p.m. in a player's local time, Aipoms will be spawning at a ridiculous rate to celebrate Pokemon GO's last Spotlight Hour event in June.
This article explores how to take advantage of Aipom Spotlight Hour in order to have the best chance at encountering a shiny Aipom.
Related: How to catch a shiny Bidoof in Pokemon GO
The best tactics to use when trying to catch shiny Aipom in Pokemon GO
Shiny Aipom hunters are looking forward to the June 29th Spotlight Hour, when they will have a drastically better chance of encountering a pink Aipom.
Once Aipoms begin popping up all over Pokemon GO's map on Tuesday, trainers will want to click on every single one they see. This is because Aipom will not be revealed as shiny until after a player clicks on them and the encounter is activated. Upon encountering an Aipom, a player will know it is shiny because it will be pink instead of purple and the shiny animation will play on screen.
A few tips to keep in mind when participating in Aipom's Spotlight Hour are:
- Stock up on Pokeballs prior to the event
- Make room in Pokemon inventory for Aipoms
- Save Berries to use during the event to make catching a shiny easier
- Catch Pokemon of all species during the event to earn 2x Stardust
When June 29th rolls around, shiny Aipom enthusiasts better be ready to catch as many Pocket Monsters as they can from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. local time. The pink Pokemon will make a great addition to any player's collection. Thankfully, even once a trainer evolves a shiny Aipom into Ambipom, the creature will retain its alternate colorway.
Also, read When is the Community Day for Pokemon GO in July 2021?