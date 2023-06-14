How to catch Shiny Fomantis in Pokemon GO

Catching and collecting shiny Pocket Monsters is one of the most fun aspects of playing Pokemon GO. Players go to great lengths to encounter rare, differently colored creatures and add them to their collections. The developers of the AR-based mobile game, Niantic, know how important shiny Pokemon are to the playerbase, so it holds back on some shiny versions while releasing the creature itself to release it later and keep the players on their toes.

Formantis was released during the Lush Jungle event in Pokemon GO in March 2022, but its shiny form has been unavailable. However, this is about to change really soon, as the developers have announced the release of Shiny Formantis. Here are the different ways to encounter the creature in the game.

When is Shiny Formantis coming to Pokemon GO?

Shiny Formatis will debut in Pokemon GO during the Solstice Horizons event during the season of Hidden Gems. The event will start at 10:00 am local time on June 16, 2023, and go on till 8:00 pm local time on June 25, 2023.

Other than Shiny Formantis, Shiny Nihilego will debut in the game and be available to fight and catch in five-star raids. Mega Sceptile will be available during the event through Mega Raids.

What are the ways to catch Shiny Formantis in Pokemon GO?

Upon release, multiple ways of encountering Formantis in Niantic's mobile game will occur. Each of these methods will give you a chance to meet the shiny version of the creature if you are lucky.

The first and most straightforward way of running into Formantis would be through Wild Encounters. Formantis would be available in the overworld as a random spawn during the day and night. The Sickle Grass Pokemon can be caught using berries and throwing Poke Balls at it. Other rare wild encounters during the Solstice event include Murkrow, Petilil, and Drifloon during the day and Misdeavus, Phantump, and Stunky at night.

Formantis will also appear in one-star raids during the period. In Raids, it will have a maximum CP of 2503, which should make it an easy enough raid to complete on your own. Simply use a team of Fire, Flying, or Bug-type Pokemon, and you will sail through the raid.

The last way of finding shiny Formantis will be through field research encounters. You can get field research tasks by spinning Poke Stops on your walks, some of which will have reward encounters, from where you can find this creature during the Solstice Horizons event in Pokemon GO.

You can also evolve your shiny Formantis into a shiny Lurantis by collecting 50 Candy once this event begins. As an additional bonus, you will get 2x Stardust for catching Pokemon during the event, and the Solrock-Lunatone duo will be available worldwide, irrespective of your location.

