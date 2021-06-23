How to catch shiny Medicham in Pokemon GO

Though Pokemon GO hasn't been particularly kind to Medicham outside of its capability in Great League, it is still an interesting Pokemon with a pretty cool looking shiny form.

For those aiming to capture the blue-hued Psychic/Fighting-type, things may be easier said than done. At the moment, there are no ongoing events or promotions causing Medicham or its previous evolution, Meditite, to appear in the wild.

However, Pokemon GO trainers do still have a chance of spotting Medicham and its shiny form in the wild, though it will take significant luck, a sizable amount of items, and some determination.

Pokemon GO: Improving chances of spawning a shiny Medicham

Image via The Pokemon Company

Although Pokemon GO isn't highlighting Medicham right now, that doesn't mean all hope is lost. Players searching for shiny Medicham should first expand their search for both Meditite and Medicham, as evolving a shiny Meditite would preserve its shininess in its new evolution.

However, there is still the question of actually spotting either of these Pokemon, which is the tricky part in Pokemon GO as of June 2021. The good news is there are ways to improve chances at spotting one of these Pokemon, albeit being far from a guarantee:

Meditite and Medicham are purported to train in mountainous regions. Translating to Pokemon GO, good areas to spot these Pokemon are on actual mountains, but also forests, grassy areas, hiking trails and nature reserves. Each geographical biome in Pokemon GO typically yields different wild Pokemon to some degree, and these spots will improve sightings of Meditite and Medicham.

Using Incense will increase the spawn rate around the Pokemon GO player's character for one hour. If the player is moving, more Pokemon will spawn than if the player is stationary while the Incense is active.

Using standard Lure Modules on Pokestops will increase Pokemon spawn around the stop for 30 minutes. Unfortunately, no specialized lure exists for Psychic- or Fighting-type Pokemon yet, so the standard lure will have to do the trick.

Unfortunately, none of these methods are guaranteed to spawn a Meditite or Medicham, much less a shiny, but they can at least give Pokemon GO players a shot at finding one for the time being.

Niantic is always introducing new Community Days and Spotlight Hours into Pokemon GO, so maybe players hoping for a shiny Medicham can be delightfully surprised if Niantic implements one geared towards Meditite or Medicham sometime soon.

Read More: Pokemon GO - Medicham weaknesses and raid counters in July 2021

Edited by Nikhil Vinod