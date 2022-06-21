How to catch Snorlax in Pokemon GO during the TCG Crossover

TCG Crossover has been one of the more ambitious events in Pokemon GO. Its connection to the recently released TCG pack has ensured many household names are being found in the wild during this event.

Wimpod, the Water and Bug-type from the Alola region, is debuting during the TCG Crossover event. Many trainers are simply excited to catch some of the older staples of the franchise, though, and Snorlax falls under that category.

Snorlax spawning in the wild in Pokemon GO along with many others from Generation I

The TCG pack that has promoted the mobile game featured many famous Pokemon that most fans can easily recognize (Pikachu, Eevee, Charizard, etc.). As one of these famous names, Snorlax can be caught, with several ways to do so.

The first way to find Snorlax is in the wild, but it will take lots of luck to find it. Snorlax will be considered a rare spawn during the event, as well as Dragonite, Slaking, Onix, and Chansey. The odds of finding one of these are pretty low, so the fact that five slots are competing for spawns makes the odds even lower.

A much more guaranteed way of finding a Snorlax during the TCG Crossover is through Field Research. Any trainer who catches 40 Pokemon can encounter Snorlax, Dragonite, or Slaking.

This event will be running until Thursday, June 30, so 40 catches is actually very obtainable. This way, Snorlax is only competing with two others to spawn instead of four.

Even if 40 catches don’t lead to finding Snorlax, who will complain about a Dragonite or Slaking encounter?

The final way to catch a Snorlax is through Raids. It will be a Tier 3 Raid, but that doesn’t mean trainers should sleep on it (no pun intended).

Snorlax appears in many spin-off games in the franchise (Image via TiMi Studios)

Snorlax has one of the highest health pools in the game, which means taking it down will require lots of super-effective damage. The only way to hit Snorlax for super effective damage is through using Fighting-types.

This Raid battle won’t be an issue for anyone with a Machamp, Lucario, Conkeldurr, Hariyama, or even Breloom. Without any of these, though, it’s probably best to bring a couple of allies to fight Raid boss Snorlax.

Although it may be challenging to catch, using a Snorlax is worth it. It has the third-highest Stamina stat in the game (only behind Chansey and Blissey).

This makes it an excellent option for gym defense teams. Many trainers will take Snorlax and pair it with a Ghost-type to counter the Fighting-types that are used to punish Snorlax.

Trainers may notice Generation I getting a lot of love in this event. This is because most of the cards in the TCG pack are from that Generation, even Mewtwo and Gyarados.

