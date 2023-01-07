How to catch Spinda in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO developers have devised a combination of new and existing Field Research tasks for this January. Trainers can receive these missions by spinning PokeStops, and they involve tasks like catching certain Pokemon to engage in matches and other in-game affairs.

For the month of January, the developers have provided players with an opportunity to encounter Spinda form 7.

The standalone Pokemon, Spinda, was first introduced in Gen 3 and is now a collectible existence in Pokemon GO. The normal-type Pocket Monster doesn’t evolve and isn’t much of a competent fighter.

Spinda has been of special value in the main games due to the option of a unique body pattern with each catch. In Pokemon GO, there is an option for nine different forms of the Pocket Monster.

Making five Great Curveball Throws in a row to encounter Spinda in Pokemon GO

Spinda is the first Pocket Monster to be introduced through Field Research tasks on Pokemon GO, and it is returning to the platform again this January. Making five Great Curveball Throws in a row will reward players with a Spinda form 7.

To collect Field Research tasks, trainers are required to spin the Photo Disc at PokeStops. They can only collect one Field Research task per PokeStop daily, and only three Field tasks can be held simultaneously.

As per the Field Research throwing task, once you make five great curveball throws, you will have a chance to encounter Spinda form 7. To throw a great curveball, you need to spin the ball while throwing it and land on the target circle; it might take some practice to perfect the technique.

However, you should not worry. Unlike other field Research Pocket Monsters, Spinda doesn’t run away. You can also use Pokemon GO items like Pinap Berry to boost the amount of Spinda Candy with each catch.

Since there are a lot of variants of Field Research, you might need some time to get the Spinda quest. Even if you spin a PokeStop and get a task, you can always delete it and spin another until you get the five great curveball throws task.

Each PokeStop has a specific Field Research task assigned to it every day. It is very hard to find Spinda quests in Pokemon GO, but the developers of Niantic have provided trainers with a whole month to locate them. You can figure out the one that has the Spinda task by collaborating with other trainers and finding out which PokeStop has the task.

Trainers also have the opportunity to catch a shiny Spinda form 7 during this Field Research task.

More about Spinda form 7

Initially found in the Hoenn region (Gen 3), the Normal-type Spinda is known for its differently designed variants. Its maximum CP is 1380, with 116 Attack Power, 116 Defense Power, and 155 Stamina Power Stats. It is a known fact that this fighter has weak stats; its vulnerability to only Fighting-types brings almost no value.

The best Pokemon GO moveset for Spinda is a combination of Sucker Punch and Rock Tomb (5.36 DPS). It is boosted by partly cloudy weather and can only resist Ghost-type moves.

