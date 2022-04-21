How to catch Stufful in Pokemon GO

Stufful, also known as the Flailing Pokemon, is a Normal/Fighting-type Pokemon that will be joining Pokemon GO during its upcoming Community Day event.

April 23rd's Community Day is the perfect time to catch Stufful when it debuts. From 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm local time, players will be able to enjoy a ton of Community Day benefits. They will also be exposed to the Flailing Pokemon for the first time in the mobile title.

Trainers should stock up on Pokeballs, Pinap Berries, lure modules, and incense in order to catch the Pokemon during its time in the spotlight.

What to do to catch Stufful in the wild in Pokemon GO

Stufful should be quite easy to spot during Community Day (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Once Pokemon GO's Community Day kicks off, Stufful should appear quite often in the wild. This is especially true since Niantic wants to encourage players to catch enough Stufful to evolve it into Bewear. The evolution requires 400 candies.

This is a tall task for some players, especially those that live in less-populated areas. However, there are a few tools that trainers can use to their advantage to improve the number of Stufful they spot in the wild.

Below, Pokemon GO trainers can find a short list of steps to help them capture Stufful in the wild:

Catching Stufful During Community Day

Trainers will want to begin in the most populated area they can manage. This can show more Pokemon spawns. Trainers may also want to keep moving in order to keep the local spawns refreshing periodically. If players are still struggling to find Stufful, it may not hurt to bring along an incense or lure module to increase spawns around the player or a nearby Pokestop, respectively. Stufful should appear in at least a few locations if trainers follow these steps. However, the results may vary depending on the player's location and circumstances.

Though Stufful takes 400 candies to evolve into Bewear in Pokemon GO, there's an indication that this price tag may very well be warranted.

Bewear has impressive stats and durability. It is currently the only Pokemon capable of learning the upcoming Charge Move Drain Punch. The move not only deals decent damage at a low energy cost but also increases Bewear's defense by one stage.

It's still too early to see where Bewear fits into the game's current meta. However, the signs seem to point to it being an effective fighter in both PvE and PvP combat.

Only time will tell where Stufful and Bewear fit in Pokemon GO.

