Where are the live events for Stufful's Community Day in Pokemon GO?

Pokemon GO is one of the largest global phenomena to hit the mobile gaming industry. Though it may not be as popular in some countries, many places across the globe house a severe and dedicated playerbase for this mobile game based on the world's largest grossing media franchise.

A large contributor to the game's commercial success is the game's constant updates. Where many mobile games stagnate in terms of content as their lifespan continues, Niantic has been extremely consistent in updating and releasing new content for Pokemon GO.

Currently, Pokemon GO is in the third part of its Season of Alola event. Each major event for this Season has revolved around one of Alola's four islands and typically releases alongside that island's Guardian Deity. With the spring event active and the Ula'ula Island event, players are rushing to fill their Pokedex.

Pokemon GO: Stufful's Community Day details

Stufful as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon GO's wide cascade of events is one thing that keeps interest in the game as high as it is. Events in the game usually bring new Pokemon or shiny forms with them. These events typically go hand-in-hand with the current season of the game.

Seasons are a new addition to the game. Starting in the Fall of 2021 with the Season of Mischief, Niantic has introduced Seasons to the game to lay out a plan and general theme of events to come until the Season's conclusion. Hoopa was the spotlight of Fall 2021 and was eventually added in the season.

Pokemon GO's most beloved event is the monthly Community Day. With the new Season of Alola event revolving around the addition of Pokemon native to the Alola region being added to the game, it would make perfect sense for Niantic to give the players access to an Alolan Pokemon for the upcoming Community Day event.

The Pokemon to be added for the April 2022 Community Day is Stufful. This is a big deal for Pokemon GO as this is the first time a Pokemon will be added to the game on the same day as its Community Day event. This also means that Stufful's shiny variant will be added when it debuts.

Following the Community Day for March, Niantic has announced that even more Community Day Live Venues will be available for public participation. These meetups are an excellent way for players to interact with other members of the game's widespread community. However, some players may not know where they are.

Official artwork used to promote Community Day events (Image via Niantic)

Luckily, Niantic has left a list of some of the in-person locations for these Community Day meetups. These meetups take place in some of the biggest cities in the United States, Europe, and Eastern Asia. However, none of these meetups are taking place in India or Africa and only two are present in South America.

Players can find these live venues in:

Indianapolis, IN

Chicago, IL

Washington D.C.

St. Louis, MO

Liverpool, UK

2 in London, UK

Lieusaint, FR

Mexico City, MX

Manila, PH

Players wanting a more detailed list can find it on the official Pokemon GO website.

