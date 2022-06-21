How to claim the Pokemon Go Prime Gaming rewards

Amazon teams up with various titles to reward customers who have an active subscription to Amazon Prime, which includes Pokemon GO. Those who play Niantic’s popular mobile game can collect these gifts, provided they meet the prerequisite.

The rewards range from Poke Balls to Star Pieces to Incubators, so it’s certainly worth taking the time to check out the current Prime Gaming rewards.

However, this partnership won’t last forever; the Pokemon GO Prime Gaming rewards are being handed out every two weeks only for 2022. Players will need an Amazon Prime account before they can claim the rewards.

Sign up for Amazon Prime to claim Pokemon GO Prime Gaming's rewards

To claim the rewards, follow the steps below to get start:

Step 1 : Start by visiting Amazon Prime’s official sign-up page. If this is your first time signing up for Amazon Prime, the company has a 30-day free trial; however, a credit card or debit card is required.

: Start by visiting Amazon Prime’s official sign-up page. If this is your first time signing up for Amazon Prime, the company has a 30-day free trial; however, a credit card or debit card is required. Step 2 : Now visit the official Twitch gaming site. If you haven’t done so yet, sign in with your Amazon Price account using the sign-in button in the top-right corner.

: Now visit the official Twitch gaming site. If you haven’t done so yet, sign in with your Amazon Price account using the sign-in button in the top-right corner. Step 3 : Now select the “Activate Twitch Prime” button located in the top-right corner.

: Now select the “Activate Twitch Prime” button located in the top-right corner. Step 4 : While visiting the Pokemon GO Prime Gaming site, select one or all of the rewards available for you.

: While visiting the Pokemon GO Prime Gaming site, select one or all of the rewards available for you. Step 5 : It will ask that you connect your Pokemon GO account, if you haven’t done so before. Double-check that it’s the same account you would like for the rewards to be sent to.

: It will ask that you connect your Pokemon GO account, if you haven’t done so before. Double-check that it’s the same account you would like for the rewards to be sent to. Step 6 : Once your accounts are linked and everything looks good, select “Complete Claim.” You will receive a code.

: Once your accounts are linked and everything looks good, select “Complete Claim.” You will receive a code. Step 7: Up next is taking that code to the redemption page on Niantic’s website.

Up next is taking that code to the redemption page on Niantic’s website. Step 8: Sign in with your Pokemon GO account.

Sign in with your Pokemon GO account. Step 9: Enter the code you were awarded from the Prime Gaming rewards.

Players who follow the steps listed above correctly will have the rewards sent to their in-game inventory. After that, it is just a matter of signing in to use them for finding and catching various Pokemon, especially with the TCG Crossover event which is going on until June 30, 2022 8:00 PM (local time).

The Prime Gaming rewards for the game include:

30 Poke Balls : The primary way of capturing Pokemon in-game.

: The primary way of capturing Pokemon in-game. 5 Max Revives : This item revives your Pokemon in addition to healing them to full health.

: This item revives your Pokemon in addition to healing them to full health. 1 Super Incubator: Decreases time spent hatching a Pokemon egg.

From the rewards provided, players will definitely want to capitalize on the free Super Incubator, especially if they have a tough research task to complete involving Pokemon eggs or a collection challenge. The Max Revives are also a great catch and will certainly come in handy for raids and gym battles.

Best of all, Prime Gaming's rewards for Pokemon GO change every two weeks, though it’s limited to just 2022. Players can come back every two weeks and follow these steps again to earn more rewards. The next set of Prime Gaming rewards can be claimed on June 30, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far