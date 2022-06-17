Why Shiny Wimpod cannot be caught in Pokemon Go

From June 16, 2022, to June 30, 2022, Pokemon GO is hosting its latest event: the TCG Crossover Event. Pokemon will be releasing a new TCG set in July, so a clever crossover event was concocted.

Pokemon GO players will get to encounter Pokemon that appear in the TCG set, whether it is through the collection challenges, raids, or field research tasks.

Some of the Pokemon that appear in the upcoming TCG set have never actually debuted in the Pokemon mobile game before, specifically Wimpod and Golisopod. Well, now they both have.

The two first made their appearance in the mainline Pokemon series, specifically Sun and Moon (Gen 7). If fans wanted the wonderfully designed Golisopod, they had to capture its previous evolution, Wimpod.

Wimpod and Golisopod are both Bug and Water-type Pokemon. And now that both Pokemon are making their debut in Pokemon GO, users will be able to add both to their collection. Unfortunately, neither Wimpod nor Golisopod will appear in their shiny forms.

Pokemon GO: Wimpod’s shiny form will not debut during TCG Crossover Event

Niantic is very stingy with how Pokemon are released. Whenever a Pokemon makes a debut in Pokemon GO, it rarely includes its shiny variant.

Those tend to come much later, typically within another event. Since this is Wimpod and Golisopod’s first appearance in the title, they will be in their normal forms for a while.

For example, during the most recent Adventure Week (for 2022), both Tyrunt and Amaura made their debuts. However, neither were released in their shiny form, the same with Dewpider.

With that said, there are still plenty of shiny Pokemon to find in the game. For those who still want to shiny hunt, the TCG Crossover Event will feature these Pokemon in their shiny variants (if one is lucky enough):

Pikachu (wearing a TCG hat)

Meltan

Spinarak

Numel

Bidoof

Ditto

Bulbasaur

Charmander

Squirtle

Alolan Rattata

Slowpoke

Magikarp

Eevee

Natu

Aipom

Pidove

Onix

Chansey

Snorlax

Dragonite

Lunatone

Solrock

Charizard

Venusaur

Blastoise

Larvitar

Timburr

Alolan Exeggutor

Mewtwo

Mega Venusaur

Mega Charizard X and Y

Mega Blastoise

While shiny Wimpod can’t be caught in Pokemon GO yet, gamers should go after Pikachu. The Pokemon TCG Crossover Event includes a Pikachu wearing a TCG hat. Most importantly, it can appear in its shiny variant.

How to obtain Wimpod and evolve it into Golisopod

Wimpod is easy to obtain in Pokemon GO, especially during the TCG Crossover Event. There are three ways for players to add Wimpod to their collection:

Participate in one-star raids (for the duration of the TCG Crossover Event)

Spin 5 PokeStops or Gyms (an event-exclusive field research task)

Locate and capture Wimpod in the wild

Fans will want to capture more than one. To evolve Wimpod into Golisopod, 400 Wimpod Candies are required. To increase the number of Wimpod Candies, it would be advantageous to have a Wimpod as a buddy Pokemon.

