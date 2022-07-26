How to complete City Experience Special Research at Pokemon GO Fest 2022: Seattle

While Pokemon GO Fest: Seattle is in the rearview, trainers can still complete the event's Special Research to yield rewards. These tasks take time and effort but result in an encounter with the powerful Pokemon Buzzwole, a brawny and brutish Bug/Fighting-type Ultra Beast.

Considering the impressive capabilities of Pokemon GO, trainers will likely want to invest in GO Fest Seattle's research to encounter the mighty Pokemon on their own. Catching an Ultra Beast is a rare feat at the moment in-game, and the research tasks don't ask too much of them.

Below, trainers can find a quick guide to the steps they'll need to take and the rewards they'll obtain by following the research steps.

Pokemon GO: Every Special Research Task for GO Fest Seattle

Promotional art for Pokemon GO Fest 2022 (Image via Niantic)

In totality, the Special Research for Pokemon GO Fest 2022's Seattle challenge has five stages, each with four total tasks except the fourth step. This includes three tasks players will need to complete and a fourth task that allows trainers to collect the rewards for each step.

Once all of the stages have been completed, users will receive a plethora of rewards and take on Buzzwole in a catch encounter. Below, they can find a breakdown of each stage.

Stage 1

Give three treats to your buddy - Two Poffins

- Two Poffins Earn three hearts with your buddy - Two incense

- Two incense Use an incense item - 22 Pokeballs

- 22 Pokeballs Completion - Two Lucky Eggs, two Pinap Berries, and 22 Pokeballs

Stage 2

Spin ten Pokestops - 2,022 experience

- 2,022 experience Complete three Field Research Tasks - 2,022 Stardust

- 2,022 Stardust Earn a candy walking with your buddy - Lapras capture encounter

- Lapras capture encounter Completion - Two egg incubators, two Premium Raid Passes, and two Super Incubators

Stage 3

Hatch two eggs - Two Silver Pinap Berries

- Two Silver Pinap Berries Battle in two raids - 2,022 experience

- 2,022 experience Earn 10,000 experience - Two Rare Candies

- Two Rare Candies Completion - Two Hyper Potions, 22 Great Balls, and a Snorlax capture encounter

Stage 4

Power up a Pokemon three times - Two Max Revives

- Two Max Revives Completion - 22 Pokeballs, 22 Ultra Balls, and the capture encounter with Buzzwole

Stage 5

Spin three Pokestops you have not yet visited - Two Pinap Berries

- Two Pinap Berries Hatch three eggs - 2,022 Stardust

- 2,022 Stardust Send gifts to friends - Two Rare Candies

- Two Rare Candies Completion - 2,022 experience, 22 Buzzwole candies, and an Elite Fast TM

With so many items and the potential to capture and power up Buzzwole on the line, Pokemon GO trainers who received Seattle's research should undoubtedly invest their time into it. It pays for itself in Pokeballs, healing items, Pokemon catches, and candies for their new Ultra Beast.

Sadly, not all trainers will gain access to this research, but those who have it should capitalize on it to rake in all the research entails. They won't be disappointed once they complete all the requisite stages and take home their prizes.

