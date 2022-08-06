How to complete the Living Meadow Habitat Collection Challenge in Pokemon GO Fest: Sapporo

The long-anticipated Pokemon GO Fest for Sapporo is finally here, in which players can compete in challenge raids and catch Pokemon. The new Living Meadow Habitat Collection Challenge, which is part of the Fest, is an exciting event for players looking for a challenge that can take their capturing skills to the next level.

Players will be given a list of Pokemon they will need to catch during the event, the completion of which will earn them prizes.

Analyzing how to Complete Pokemon GO's Living Meadow Habitat Collection Challenge

Players who complete this capture challenge will have the chance to capture Pansage (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Players familiar with the format of the Collection Challenges in Niantic's mobile game will not face any difficulties with this new challenge. However, newer players may be unaware as to how to complete this mission. For the unversed, the steps are listed below:

Open Pokemon GO

Navigate to the Research Tasks menu

Swipe to the left to see the Collection Challenge checklist

Catch all of the Pokemon on the checklist

Navigate back to the Collection Challenge checklist

Claim the rewards

To complete the Collection Challenge, players should be aware of all the Pokemon they need to catch. Here is a list of all the required Pokemon players need to find in order to complete the challenge in Pokemon GO:

Paras

Bellsprout

Hoppip

Sunkern

Cherrim (Sunny Form)

Cottonee

Some of these Pokemon will be harder to find than others. Luckily, there are a few distinct methods players can utilize to make the Pokemon easier to find.

Everything players must know about the Living Meadow Habitat Collection Challenge

Everything that players need to remember about the challenge is listed below:

Poke ball

Since players will need to catch six Pokemon for this challenge, they will require a minimum of six Poke Balls to complete the task.

Weather

All of the required Pokemon share a Grass typing. Though this may seem like a running theme, given the task's name, this actually helps players catch the Pokemon at the perfect time. Grass-type Pokemon spawn more in sunny weather.

Location

Though every Pokemon on the list can be found in the wild, Hoppip and Sunkern can only be found after completing specific research tasks, which are listed below:

Hoppip can be encountered by trainers after either taking a snapshot of a wild Pokemon or playing with their Buddy Pokemon

Sunkern is found after using five Nanab Berries

Consumable Items

Using items like Lure Modules and Incenses in conjunction with one another is a great way to increase the general spawn rate of the area. Pair this with sunny weather and players will complete the challenge in no time.

Players who find every Pokemon on the list will earn 2022 Stardust, two Pinap Berries, and an encounter with Pansage. Additionally, they will also receive another mark on their list of masteries pertaining to Collection Challenges.

