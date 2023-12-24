How to complete Pokemon GO Winter Wonderland 2023 Collection Challenge: All tasks and rewards

Pokemon GO Winter Wonderland 2023 Collection Challenge tasks players with catching a handful of pocket monsters to earn rewards, including XP, Lure Modules, and a Wyrdeer encounter. The Gen IX Pokemon is debuting with the Winter Wonderland event, along with an exclusive Raid Day revolving around it on December 24.

We have gathered all the available information regarding the current Collection Challenge below.

Pokemon GO Winter Wonderland 2023 Collection Challenge tasks and rewards

There are two Winter Wonderland 2023 Collection Challenges that players can participate in. One revolves around catching and evolving, and the other revolves around trading.

Winter Wonderland 2023 Catch and Evolution Collection Challenge

Catch Spheal with a Holiday Costume

Catch Stantler with a Holiday Costume

Catch Pikachu in a Holiday Attire

Catch Raichu in a Holiday Attire (Evolve Pikachu in a Holiday Attire)

Catch Eevee with a Holiday Hat (Evolve Eevee with a Holiday Hat)

Catch Vaporeon with a Holiday Hat (Evolve Eevee with a Holiday Hat)

Catch Jolteon with a Holiday Hat (Evolve Eevee with a Holiday Hat)

Catch Flareon with a Holiday Hat (Evolve Eevee with a Holiday Hat)

Rewards: 10000 XP, Wyrdeer encounter, 1x Lure Module

Winter Wonderland 2023 Trade Collection Challenge

Trade an Eevee with a Holiday Hat

Trade a Pikachu in a Holiday Attire

Trade a Stantler with a Holiday Costume

Trade a Spheal in a Holiday Costume

Rewards: 10000 XP, 1x Lure Module, Psyduck encounter

The Winter Wonderland 2023 event runs from Saturday, December 23, at 10 am local time to Sunday, December 24, 2023, at 8 pm local time.

Along with these Winter Wonderland 2023 Collection Challenges, players can also complete various Timed Research questlines introduced with the Winter Holiday Part 1 event. The Winter Holiday Part 2 is the final event of the year and this month. It will then be followed by the New Year celebrations.

