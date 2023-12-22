Pokemon
Pokemon GO Winter Holiday Part 1 & 2 Timed Research tasks and rewards

By Angshuman Dutta
Modified Dec 22, 2023 10:28 GMT
Pokemon GO Winter Holiday Part 1 & 2 Timed Research tasks and rewards (Image via Niantic)

Pokemon GO Winter Holiday Part 1 & 2 Timed Research questlines provide trainers with Cetoddle encounters, Premium Battle Passes, and other lucrative in-game encounters & resources. The two parts will be available in Winter Holiday Part 1 and Winter Holiday Part 2, respectively. Trainers can also complete the Winter Wishes Timed Research, which is free.

We have gathered the available information for Winter Holiday Part 1 & 2 Timed Research below.

Pokemon GO Winter Holiday Part 1 & 2 Timed Research tasks and rewards guide

This is a paid Timed Research with the ticket available in the in-game shop for a US$2.00 ticket. The available tasks and rewards for Winter Holiday Part 1 & 2 Timed Research are as follows:

Pokemon GO: Winter Holiday Part 1 Timed Research - Step 1 of 1

  • Catch 10 Pokemon - Cetoddle encounter
  • Catch 20 Pokemon - Sneasel encounter
  • Catch 30 Pokemon - Galarian Darumaka encounter
  • Catch 40 Pokemon - Holiday Spheal encounter
  • Use 10 Berries to help catch Pokemon - Holiday Attire Pikachu encounter
  • Use 20 Berries to help catch Pokemon - Holiday Stantler encounter
  • Catch 4 different species of Ice-type Pokemon - Holiday Hat Eevee encounter
  • Catch 6 different species of Ice-type Pokemon - Cryogonal encounter
  • Catch 8 different species of Ice-type Pokemon - Amaura encounter
  • Catch 10 different species of Ice-type Pokemon - Holiday Glaceon encounter
  • Rewards: Holiday Psyduck encounter, 2x Premium Battle Pass, 5000 XP

Pokemon GO: Winter Holiday Part 2 Timed Research - Step 1 of 1

  • Catch 10 Pokemon - Cetoddle encounter
  • Catch 20 Pokemon - Sneasel encounter
  • Catch 30 Pokemon - Galarian Darumaka encounter
  • Catch 40 Pokemon - Holiday Cubchoo encounter
  • Use 10 Berries to help catch Pokemon - Holiday Attire Pikachu encounter
  • Use 20 Berries to help catch Pokemon - Holiday Delibird encounter
  • Catch 4 different species of Ice-type Pokemon - Holiday Hat Eevee encounter
  • Catch 6 different species of Ice-type Pokemon - Cryogonal encounter
  • Catch 8 different species of Ice-type Pokemon - Amaura encounter
  • Catch 10 different species of Ice-type Pokemon - Holiday Glaceon encounter
  • Rewards: Holiday Psyduck encounter, 2x Premium Battle Pass, 5000 XP
Pokemon GO Winter Holiday Part 1 (Image via Niantic)
The Winter Holiday events schedule is as follows:

  • Part 1 - December 18 to December 25
  • Part 2 - December 25 to December 31

