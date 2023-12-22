Pokemon GO Winter Wishes Timed Research provides trainers with an opportunity to complete a set of tasks and earn exciting in-game rewards like Holiday Attire Pikachu encounter and Silver Pinap Berry. This was introduced as part of Winter Holiday Part 1 and will stay till the conclusion of Winter Holiday Part 2.
We have gathered all the available information for the Winter Wishes Timed Research task and rewards below.
Pokemon GO Winter Wishes Timed Research tasks and rewards guide
The available Winter Wishes Timed research tasks and rewards are as follows:
Pokemon GO: Winter Wishes - Step 1 of 2
- Catch 5 Pokemon - 1x Glacial Lure module
- Spin 3 PokeStops or Gyms - Holiday Attire Pikachu encounter
- Power up Pokemon 5 times - 2x Silver Pinap Berry
- Rewards: 500x Stardust, 500 XP
Once the first step is completed, players will have to choose between either Collecting Stardust or Catching Pokemon in Winter Wishes Timed Research. The next step's available tasks and rewards are as follows:
Pokemon GO: Winter Wishes: Catching Pokemon Path - Step 2 of 2
- Catch 10 Pokemon - Holiday Spheal encounter
- Catch 25 Pokemon - Holiday Hat Eevee encounter
- Catch 40 Ice-type Pokemon - Lapras encounter
- Catch 8 different species of Ice-type Pokemon - Holiday Stantler encounter
- Earn 25,000 XP - Cetoddle encounter
- Send 25 Gifts to friends - Holiday Attire Pikachu encounter
- Rewards: Galarian Mr. Mime encounter, 1x Lucky Egg
Pokemon GO: Winter Wishes: Collecting Stardust Path - Step 2 of 2
- Catch 10 Pokemon - Holiday Spheal encounter
- Catch 25 Pokemon - Holiday Hat Eevee encounter
- Catch 40 Ice-type Pokemon - Lapras encounter
- Catch 8 different species of Ice-type Pokemon - Holiday Stantler encounter
- Earn 7,500x Stardust - Cetoddle encounter
- Send 25 Gifts to friends - Holiday Attire Pikachu encounter
- Rewards: Galarian Mr. Mime encounter, 1x Star Piece
Winter Holiday Part 1 runs from December 18 (10 am local time) to December 25, 2023 (10 am local time). Winter Holiday Part 2 will run from December 25 (10 am local time) to December 31, 2023 (8 pm local time). In between them, trainers can enjoy Winter Wonderland and Wyrdeer Raid Day.
