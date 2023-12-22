Pokemon GO Winter Wishes Timed Research provides trainers with an opportunity to complete a set of tasks and earn exciting in-game rewards like Holiday Attire Pikachu encounter and Silver Pinap Berry. This was introduced as part of Winter Holiday Part 1 and will stay till the conclusion of Winter Holiday Part 2.

We have gathered all the available information for the Winter Wishes Timed Research task and rewards below.

Pokemon GO Winter Wishes Timed Research tasks and rewards guide

Winter Wishes Timed Research tasks and rewards guide (Image via Niantic)

The available Winter Wishes Timed research tasks and rewards are as follows:

Pokemon GO: Winter Wishes - Step 1 of 2

Catch 5 Pokemon - 1x Glacial Lure module

Spin 3 PokeStops or Gyms - Holiday Attire Pikachu encounter

Power up Pokemon 5 times - 2x Silver Pinap Berry

Rewards: 500x Stardust, 500 XP

Once the first step is completed, players will have to choose between either Collecting Stardust or Catching Pokemon in Winter Wishes Timed Research. The next step's available tasks and rewards are as follows:

Pokemon GO: Winter Wishes: Catching Pokemon Path - Step 2 of 2

Catch 10 Pokemon - Holiday Spheal encounter

Catch 25 Pokemon - Holiday Hat Eevee encounter

Catch 40 Ice-type Pokemon - Lapras encounter

Catch 8 different species of Ice-type Pokemon - Holiday Stantler encounter

Earn 25,000 XP - Cetoddle encounter

Send 25 Gifts to friends - Holiday Attire Pikachu encounter

Rewards: Galarian Mr. Mime encounter, 1x Lucky Egg

Pokemon GO: Winter Wishes: Collecting Stardust Path - Step 2 of 2

Catch 10 Pokemon - Holiday Spheal encounter

Catch 25 Pokemon - Holiday Hat Eevee encounter

Catch 40 Ice-type Pokemon - Lapras encounter

Catch 8 different species of Ice-type Pokemon - Holiday Stantler encounter

Earn 7,500x Stardust - Cetoddle encounter

Send 25 Gifts to friends - Holiday Attire Pikachu encounter

Rewards: Galarian Mr. Mime encounter, 1x Star Piece

Winter Holiday Part 1 runs from December 18 (10 am local time) to December 25, 2023 (10 am local time). Winter Holiday Part 2 will run from December 25 (10 am local time) to December 31, 2023 (8 pm local time). In between them, trainers can enjoy Winter Wonderland and Wyrdeer Raid Day.

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

Winter Holiday Part 1 || Winter Holiday Part 2 || Winter Wonderland & Wyrdeer Raid Day || Ditto disguises || Current Raid bosses || GO Shiny Hisuian Starter guides || PokeStop Showcases || Upcoming events & infographic