Pokemon GO: Steelix's weaknesses and best counters

Steelix is proving to be a problem for players in Pokemon GO's Battle League. Given everything that makes a Pokemon great in Pokemon GO's PvP, it is unsurprising that Steelix is starting to terrorize unprepared players. Steelix's intimidating appearance does not help matters either.

Steelix debuted in the second generation of the Pokemon franchise starting in Pokemon Gold and Silver. It made a huge impression in the minds of young Pokemon fans as it appeared as the ace Pokemon in Gym Leader Jasmine's team. In the anime, Brock also evolved his iconic Onix into a Steelix.

Though Steelix may appear to be unbreakable, an in-depth look at Steelix's stats, typings, strengths, and weaknesses can help players formulate the perfect strategy and team for taking on this great wall. Having this information at the player's disposal can make the difference in a fight and tip the scales in their favor.

Countering Steelix in Pokemon GO

A closer look at Steelix's abilities and stas

Steelix is, unsurprisingly, a Steel-type Pokemon, who also has the secondary typing of Ground. This typing provides Steelix with a lot of useful defenses that justifies its position as one of the most annoying Pokemon to go against in Pokemon GO.

Steelix has ten resistances but only four weaknesses. For reference, there are eighteen total types in the franchise and Steelix resists fifty-five percent of them.

Steelix's stat spread is the second part of what makes this Pokemon so hard to deal with. Steelix has a defense stat of 272 and a stamina stat of 181 giving it outstanding bulk.

With a 148 attack stat, Steelix would not normally be able to do a lot of damage but this changes when looking at Steelix's charged attack movepool. Steelix has access to Heavy Slam and Earthquake, two of the most powerful charged attacks in the game.

Players can use Lucario, Trevenant, Gyarados, and more against Steelix

Looking towards some of the best offensive and defensive counters for Steelix, the ever-present Lucario comes to mind. With its high attack stat paired with its powerful Fighting-type moves, which Steelix is weak against, Lucario can make quick work of Steelix. However, players using Lucario should be cautious of Steelix's Earthquake as it does super-effective damage to Lucario.

For a solid defense, Pokemon with the Grass, Water, Ghost, and Flying type, or combinations of such, are the best choices to bring to this fight. Pokemon like Trevenant, Ludicolo, Drifblim, Jellicent, and Gyarados are just some of the best Pokemon that Steelix is completely defenseless against. Players who choose to use Ghost-types should be cautious as Steelix can have Crunch, a Dark-type charged attack.

While Steelix appears to be one of Pokemon GO's sturdiest walls, it tends to crumble apart when looking at it from a more investigative perspective. Steelix has many commonly exploitable weaknesses, especially with Pokemon GO's metagame revolving around Ground and Fighting-type Pokemon.

