How to defeat Hyperrogue Ange Floette in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Defeating Hyperrogue Ange Floette in Pokemon Legends Z-A is required to complete Main Mission 36: Operation Protect Lumiose. You need strong counters, a lot of healing items, and a proper strategy to defeat this boss. Winning the challenge is key to the story and ends with you getting access to Zygardite.

Ad

This guide covers the steps to defeat Hyperrogue Ange Floette in Pokemon Legends Z-A.

Steps to defeat Hyperrogue Ange Floette in Pokemon Legends Z-A

To take down Hyperrogue Ange Floette, your primary targets are the two flowers that spawn at the bottom of the tower. You must defeat them thrice in separate phases. Damaging them, however, doesn't affect Ange. Every time both flowers are defeated, a cut scene will play where Zygarde soars up and hits the Ange for a third of its HP.

Ad

Trending

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Also read: Pokemon Legends Z-A Pokedex

After you take 1/3 of Hyperrogue Ange Floette's HP, it will start raining damaging meteors onto you. You will get an alert when this happens. Make sure to hide under Zygarde, or you will die.

Final blow to Hyperrogue Ange Floette in Pokemon Legends Z-A (Image via TPC)

Once Ange's health bar is completely depleted, a cutscene will play where it comes back to life one last time to shoot a final ball of energy into the sky. At this point, you receive the Zygardite. Use it to Mega Evolve Zygarde, who will shoot one beam of Nihil Light to end Ange for good.

Ad

Strategy to defeat the flowers

The flowers appear to be type-less, so as long as the creatures you use have high Attack or Sp. Attack, you are good to go. You must also have proper dodging skills because these things hit hard. You can even call your attackers into their Poke Ball to dodge attacks.

Take down these flowers (Image via TPC)

The Hyperrogue Ange Floette flowers use the following attacks:

Ad

Ground Slam: AoE attacks; similar to Earthquake. Get out of range and retaliate with non-contact attacks.

AoE attacks; similar to Earthquake. Get out of range and retaliate with non-contact attacks. Pulse Fire: Both flowers shoot projectiles. Hide behind the metal sheets or retreat your Pokemon to dodge.

Both flowers shoot projectiles. Hide behind the metal sheets or retreat your Pokemon to dodge. Ange Beam: An extremely strong beam of energy. Retreat or dodge entirely to avoid getting knocked out.

All in all, it is best to use speedy Special Attackers for the best results.

Best counters against Hyperrogue Ange Floette in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Ad

Pokemon Attack Special Attack Moves Mega Charizard Y 104 159 Flamethrower, Fire Blast, Fly Mega Gardevoir 85 165 Moonblast, Future Sight, Draining Kiss, Shadow Ball Mega Lucario 145 140 Aura Sphere, Flash Cannon, Close Combat Mega Dragonite 124 145 Draco Meteor, Fly, Fire Blast, Hyper Beam Mega Excadrill 165 65 Metal Claw, Dig, Earthquake

Ad

Once you complete this mission, you can go on to catch Xerneas and Yveltal in the post-game.

You can also check out the list of available items and new Mega Evolution stats.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhipsito Das Abhipsito is an Esports and Gaming Journalist at Sportskeeda. A self-identified pop culture enthusiast, he spends his time thinking, reading, doing theatre, watching films, or trying to wiggle his way out of Valorant elo-hell. Know More

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨