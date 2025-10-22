  • home icon
How to defeat Hyperrogue Ange Floette in Pokemon Legends Z-A

By Abhipsito Das
Modified Oct 22, 2025 19:51 GMT
How to defeat Hyperrogue Ange Floette in Pokemon Legends Z-A
How to defeat Hyperrogue Ange Floette in Pokemon Legends Z-A (Image via TPC)

Defeating Hyperrogue Ange Floette in Pokemon Legends Z-A is required to complete Main Mission 36: Operation Protect Lumiose. You need strong counters, a lot of healing items, and a proper strategy to defeat this boss. Winning the challenge is key to the story and ends with you getting access to Zygardite.

This guide covers the steps to defeat Hyperrogue Ange Floette in Pokemon Legends Z-A.

Steps to defeat Hyperrogue Ange Floette in Pokemon Legends Z-A

To take down Hyperrogue Ange Floette, your primary targets are the two flowers that spawn at the bottom of the tower. You must defeat them thrice in separate phases. Damaging them, however, doesn't affect Ange. Every time both flowers are defeated, a cut scene will play where Zygarde soars up and hits the Ange for a third of its HP.

After you take 1/3 of Hyperrogue Ange Floette's HP, it will start raining damaging meteors onto you. You will get an alert when this happens. Make sure to hide under Zygarde, or you will die.

Final blow to Hyperrogue Ange Floette in Pokemon Legends Z-A (Image via TPC)

Once Ange's health bar is completely depleted, a cutscene will play where it comes back to life one last time to shoot a final ball of energy into the sky. At this point, you receive the Zygardite. Use it to Mega Evolve Zygarde, who will shoot one beam of Nihil Light to end Ange for good.

Strategy to defeat the flowers

The flowers appear to be type-less, so as long as the creatures you use have high Attack or Sp. Attack, you are good to go. You must also have proper dodging skills because these things hit hard. You can even call your attackers into their Poke Ball to dodge attacks.

Take down these flowers (Image via TPC)

The Hyperrogue Ange Floette flowers use the following attacks:

  • Ground Slam: AoE attacks; similar to Earthquake. Get out of range and retaliate with non-contact attacks.
  • Pulse Fire: Both flowers shoot projectiles. Hide behind the metal sheets or retreat your Pokemon to dodge.
  • Ange Beam: An extremely strong beam of energy. Retreat or dodge entirely to avoid getting knocked out.

All in all, it is best to use speedy Special Attackers for the best results.

Best counters against Hyperrogue Ange Floette in Pokemon Legends Z-A

PokemonAttackSpecial AttackMoves
Mega Charizard Y104159Flamethrower, Fire Blast, Fly
Mega Gardevoir85165Moonblast, Future Sight, Draining Kiss, Shadow Ball
Mega Lucario145140Aura Sphere, Flash Cannon, Close Combat
Mega Dragonite124145Draco Meteor, Fly, Fire Blast, Hyper Beam
Mega Excadrill16565Metal Claw, Dig, Earthquake
Once you complete this mission, you can go on to catch Xerneas and Yveltal in the post-game.

You can also check out the list of available items and new Mega Evolution stats.

