How to get Yveltal in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Yveltal in Pokemon Legends Z-A can be found in the post-game phase after you beat the main story. It is a Dark- and Flying-type Legendary from the original Kalos games. It has a powerful signature move called Oblivion Wing as well as top-tier stats. Therefore, it is a highly desirable creature.

Ad

This article covers everything you need to know to catch Yveltal in Pokemon Legends Z-A.

Disclaimer: This article covers post-game information.

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Steps to get Yveltal in Pokemon Legends Z-A

If you have already captured Xerneas, you have will have access to the mission to capture Yveltal. If you didn't, check out our guide to get Xerneas in Pokemon Legends Z-A to learn about the initial steps to trigger Main Missions 40 and 41 (the former is for Xerneas and the latter for Yveltal).

Ad

Trending

After kicking off Main Mission 41: The One That Takes, fly to Nouveau Cafe and speak to Grisham and Griselle. They ask you to return to Quasartico Inc. to speak to Vinnie.

Vinnie asks you to fight three Rogue Mega Evolution simulations on your own. The three creatures you will encounter here are Mega Victreebel, Mega Hawlucha, and Mega Tyranitar. They will all be at Level 70 and must be defeated to progress in the mission.

Ad

Also read: Pokemon Legends Z-A Pokedex

Location of the Racine Constructions scaffolding (Image via TPC)

Once the three Rogue Megas have been taken down, you must travel to Rogue Plaza in Wild Zone 3. Find the Racine Construction scaffolding area and climb two levels of the obstacle course from the far left. You will see a beam. Fall off from there, and climb the ladder. Dive behind and climb the ladder that takes you to the roof. From here, dive again and press A to activate Rotom Glide to reach the dome where Yveltal will arrive.

Ad

Trigger the encounter with Yveltal and catch it to complete Main Mission 41: The One That Takes.

Tips to catch Yveltal in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Yveltal in Pokemon Legends Z-A knows Oblivion Wing, Psychic, Dark Pulse, and Hurricane. Its signature move deals massive damage and heals it. So, try to get out of its way as much as possible. Fairy-, Ice-, Electric-, and Rock-type moves deal maximum damage to Yveltal.

Ad

Use a Quick Ball at the start of the battle. Then, once the creature has reached low health (inflicting it with a debuff like paralysis, sleep, or freeze will also help), start hitting it with Ultra Balls for the most optimal catching experience. Check out how to get all Poke Ball types in Pokemon Legends Z-A.

You can also check out the list of available items and new Mega Evolution stats.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhipsito Das Abhipsito is an Esports and Gaming Journalist at Sportskeeda. A self-identified pop culture enthusiast, he spends his time thinking, reading, doing theatre, watching films, or trying to wiggle his way out of Valorant elo-hell. Know More

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨