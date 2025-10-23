How to defeat Rogue Mega Absol in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Rogue Mega Absol in Pokemon Legends Z-A is one of the first mega evolution enemies that you need to defeat. This battle is a part of the main storyline and also essential for your growth as a trainer. While the fight itself is quite straightforward, fans may struggle if they fail to take advantage of Absol’s weaknesses and form an attack strategy around them.
This article will highlight the best way to defeat Rogue Mega Absol in Pokemon Legends Z-A.
How to beat Rogue Mega Absol in Pokemon Legends Z-A
You will be able to find Rogue Mega Absol in Pokemon Legends Z-A on the Southeastern part of the map. It will be located at the Juane District and can only be encountered when you follow Zygarde to the exact place. Once you find it, complete the interactions to begin the battle with the Rogue Mega Absol.
That said, here are a few key details that you need to know before the battle with Rogue Mega Absol in Pokemon Legends Z-A:
Weaknesses
- Fairy
- Bug
- Fighting
Resistances
- Dark
- Psychic
- Ghost
Attacks
- Area-based attack: Absol will charge up for a while when its HP drops and release a large area attack around itself. The affected area is limited and does not span across the entire arena.
- Air Slash: The Pokemon launches a quick wind attack to damage the target in a specific direction.
- Slash: A normal melee attack that is used in close range.
Beating Rogue Mega Absol in Pokemon Legends Z-A
Lucario is a great counter against Rogue Mega Absol in Pokemon Legends Z-A. This Fighting and Steel-type Pokemon can easily overpower its opponent in battle and even utilize some ranged attacks to chip away at Absol’s HP bar.
At the start of the fight, you can open by using the Bullet Punch ability and follow up with Rock Smash. These can be used to create the primary attacks, and then you can start dodging Absol’s attacks. While both moves are on cooldown, you can use Aura Sphere to attack from medium range and use Protect whenever necessary to increase defenses.
Mega Absol’s area-based ability is quite dangerous and requires that you dodge it every time it is cast. Thankfully, there is a small animation before the ability, so make sure to create some distance between you and the enemy. If necessary, you can also recall Lucario to avoid taking unnecessary damage.
It is best to level up your choice of fighter to at least Level 25 to match the Rogue Mega Absol. A higher-level Pokemon can help you increase your chances of success and also make the fight a bit easier.
Rewards
Once you defeat Rogue Mega Absol in Pokemon Legends Z-A, you will obtain the Absolite item. It can be used to help your own Absol go through Mega Evolution during battle. Absol will also be added to your team after the battle, and it is the only Rogue Pokemon that you would be able to secure.
